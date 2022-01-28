The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., a TVA retiree organization, is awarding $1 million in grants to educators in public schools to develop science, technology, engineering, and math education projects across the Tennessee Valley.
“TVA is committed to supporting STEM education to help develop today’s students into tomorrow’s engineers, scientists, and IT professionals,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “It’s inspiring to be able to contribute to the innovators of the next generation.”
Auburn School is proud to announce it has been selected as a recipient of a $2,500 TVA STEM Classroom grant for 2022. Mrs. Molly Turner’s proposal, Create, Connect, Collaborate, was selected from over 300 applications requesting over $1.4 million in funding. Mrs. Turner will implement the grant in her STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and Project Lead the Way (PLTW) classroom this spring.
Auburn School joined PLTW in 2020, after teachers trained in the K-5 Launch curriculum, which is an authentic, highly engaging, and deeper learning experience with STEM education. STEM/PLTW is thriving in its second year as an elective and Related Arts rotation class, despite the challenges of implementing a new class during last year’s challenges of virtual and hybrid instruction.
“Auburn was excited to receive a 2021 TVA STEM Classroom grant which funded additional PLTW modules and supply kits for virtual students last school year,” said Auburn Assistant Principal Drew Teel.
Teel said this year’s grant proposal, Create, Connect, Collaborate, is intended to teach students how to use 3D printing technology. The funds from the grant will be used to purchase two Makerbot 3D printers. Students will learn how to use CAD (Computer Aided Design) software to design their products, and then use the 3D printers to bring their designs to life. The entire process of 3D printing promotes skills on our Logan County Profile of Success: innovation, communication, and collaboration skills.
Mrs. Turner states, “There are many benefits of bringing 3D printing into a classroom. A 3D printer naturally connects to STEM with measuring, designing, building, and using technology. The tactility of 3D printing objects leaves a deeper impression in students’ memories. When students have the ability to closely observe an object, it results in higher engagement and a deeper understanding of concepts. 3D printing is becoming more common with different industries ranging from automobile manufacturing to healthcare, and even the fashion world. I hope students will become more passionate about STEM from using the 3D printers and will hopefully guide them into future STEM careers.”
“With help for funding with the TVA STEM Classroom grant, we look forward to continuing to create this rich curriculum of engaging and hands-on learning experiences for our Auburn students,” said Teel.
You can read more about the TVA STEM Classroom Grant program here: www.tvastem.com
