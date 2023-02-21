RUSNWS-02-21-23 Coyote Sightings

Photo by Joe Lacefield, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

 Photo by Joe Lacefield, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

Coyotes become more active during the winter mating season, which typically peaks in February and March. As coyotes roam more to search for mates and establish territories, reported sightings increase in rural and urban areas across Kentucky.

“Coyote sightings typically increase this time of year when they are mating, and through July when they are raising pups,” said Laura Palmer, wildlife biologist for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “Human conflicts can be avoided by having a basic understanding of these wild animals.”

