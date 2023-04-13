Beginning with this issue the N-D&L will begin running the scores for health department inspections at the end of each quarter. This information is shared alphabetically by establishment, address, date of inspection, and score. When there is a second date and score, this will indicate the establishment had a follow-up inspection to address violations on that date with the new score. For the schools, one score is for the cafeteria and one is for the facility. Anything that is not a restaurant is inspected to prevent environmental disasters.
The Logan County Health Department inspections for the first quarter of 2023 were at the following establishments:
Adairville Nutrician 208 S Main St Adairville 20-Jan-2023 100.00
Adairville School 226 School Street Adairville 15-Feb-2023 98.00
Adairville School 226 School Street Adairville 15-Feb-2023 100.00
Arby’s #5940 1110 West 9Th Street Russellville 28-Feb-2023 97.00
Ariella 183 South Main Street Russellville 24-Mar-2023 94.00
Auburn School 221 College Street Auburn 17-Mar-2023 98.00
Auburn School 221 College Street Auburn 17-Mar-2023 100.00
Back Porch Grilling 4609 Beechland Road Lewisburg 9-Feb-2023 100.00
Backwoods Grillin’ 3175 Coopertown Road Russellville 3-Apr-2023 100.00
Big Earl’s Country Cooking And Bbq 1129 Berryslick Rd Lewisburg 4-Apr-2023 100.00
Bilyeu’s Grill On Wheels 517 Kenny Stratton Rd Olmstead 1-Mar-2023 100.00
Bluegrass Meadows 272 Emerson By Pass Road Russellville 6-Jan-2023 88.00 2-Mar-2023 92.00
Burger King #25968 245 Sam Walton Dr Russellville 28-Feb-2023 100.00
Campbell’s Choice Cuts Llc 3246 Mortimer Rd. Adairville 1-Feb-2023 100.00
Captain D #3755 580 North Main Street Russellville 8-Feb-2023 85.00 17-Feb-2023 97.00
Chandlers Elementary School 6090 Morgantown Road Russellville 10-Mar-2023 98.00
Chandlers Elementary School 6090 Morgantown Road Russellville 10-Mar-2023 100.00
Circle K #4703357 1034 North Main Street Russellville 9-Jan-2023 99.00
Colonial Inn 701 South Franklin Street Russellville 17-Feb-2023 90.00 3-Mar-2023 97.00
Country Breeze Market 3155 Echo Valley Rd Auburn 19-Jan-2023 100.00
Creations By Christina 106 W Main St Auburn 20-Jan-2023 100.00
Deelish Diner Llc 120 W 3Rd St Russellville 23-Jan-2023 92.00
Dollar General #4523 140 Sugar Maple Drive Auburn 26-Jan-2023 97.00
Dollar General Store #670 148 N Main St Lewisburg 2-Feb-2023 99.00
Dollar Tree #8698 216 Sam Walton Drive Russellville 16-Feb-2023 99.00
Domino’s Pizza 30 Shelton Lane Russellville 5-Jan-2023 94.00
Duke’s Country Store 14848 Orndorff Mill Road Olmstead 20-Jan-2023 100.00
Earls Kountry Diner 339 E. Main St. Auburn 27-Jan-2023 100.00
El Loco Appetizer Llc 179 Mud River Valley Rd Russellville 20-Jan-2023 100.00
Executive Inns 815 West 9Th Street Russellville 3-Feb-2023 83.00 16-Feb-2023 88.00
Holly Tree Day Care 434 Maple Lane Russellville 2-Feb-2023 100.00
Hometown Grill And Deep Fried 4570 Lewisburg Rd Russellville 16-Mar-2023 97.00
J & M 113 South Main St Suite 1 Lewisburg 8-Mar-2023 100.00
Jalapeno Grill 1124 W 9Th St Russellville 27-Mar-2023 94.00
John’s Mobile Home Park Main Street Auburn 26-Jan-2023 96.00
Jones Trailer Court 1089 Stuart Smotherman Rd Russellville 5-Jan-2023 90.00 14-Feb-2023 96.00
Koko Eats 518 E 6Th Street Russellville 28-Mar-2023 100.00
La Fritanga 516 E. 9Th St. Russellville 2-Feb-2023 100.00
Lewisburg Estates Purple Martin Street Russellville 2-Mar-2023 100.00
Logan Aluminum U.s. Highway 431 N. Russellville 22-Feb-2023 97.00
Logan County Extension Office 255 John Paul Rd Russellville 27-Mar-2023 97.00
Logan Memorial Hospital 1625 S. Nashville Road Russellville 10-Feb-2023 98.00
Logan Septic Service 1066 Rector Ave Auburn 10-Feb-2023 100.00
Logan Septic Service 507 Spa Rd Lewisburg 28-Mar-2023 95.00
Lomelis Mexican Grill 650 North Main Street Russellville 30-Jan-2023 79.00 17-Feb-2023 97.00
Marathon Food Mart 1120 Sportsman Club Road Russellville 9-Jan-2023 99.00 26-Jan-2023 97.00
Olmstead School 1170 Olmstead Road Olmstead 23-Mar-2023 91.00
Olmstead School 1170 Olmstead Road Olmstead 23-Mar-2023 99.00
Ortiz Mexicano Grocery Llc 471 West 2Nd Street Russellville 17-Feb-2023 98.00 3-Mar-2023 96.00
Papa John’s Pizza 640 West 9Th Street Russellville 5-Jan-2023 96.00
Piggly Wiggly 407 Bethel Shopping Center Russellville 13-Feb-2023 95.00 20-Feb-2023 97.00
Pool Hall 205 South Morgan Russellville 27-Jan-2023 100.00
Pork Chop Express Po Box 189 Adairville 24-Mar-2023 98.00
Pork Chop Express Unit #2 Po Box 189 Adairville 24-Mar-2023 98.00
Priceless Iga # 590 113 Logan Square Russellville 2-Feb-2023 97.00
Russellville Christian School P.o. Box 262 Russellville 8-Feb-2023 100.00
Russellville Head Start 320 Peyton Street Russellville 28-Feb-2023 97.00
Russellville High School 1101 West 9Th Street Russellville 16-Mar-2023 100.00
Russellville High School 1101 West 9Th Street Russellville 16-Mar-2023 100.00
Russellville Middle School 1101 W. 9Th Street Russellville 16-Mar-2023 95.00
Settlers Grove 891 West Main Street Auburn 21-Feb-2023 98.00
Slappyz Family Diner 553 East 1St St Russellville 24-Feb-2023 98.00
Sol Azteca 150 Sugar Maple Dr Auburn 21-Feb-2023 93.00
Sol Azteca Market 122 Walker Drive Russellville 31-Jan-2023 100.00
Sol Azteca Mexican Restaurant 120 Walker Drive Russellville 31-Jan-2023 92.00
Songzhens 220 Sam Walton Dr Russellville 24-Feb-2023 90.00
Sonic Drive-In 647 N. Main Street Russellville 28-Feb-2023 96.00
Stevenson Elem School 1000 North Mains Treet Russellville 16-Mar-2023 98.00
Stevenson Elem School 1000 North Main Street Russellville 17-Mar-2023 95.00
Subway 111 A Logan Square Russellville 19-Jan-2023 96.00
Sylfoni’s Pizza 1134 W 9Th Street Russellville 20-Mar-2023 93.00 27-Mar-2023 97.00
Texas Barbque House 107 Public Square Auburn 6-Jan-2023 100.00
The Filling Station 1129 Bowling Green Rd Russellville 20-Feb-2023 88.00 3-Mar-2023 97.00
The Filling Station Mobile Unit 1129 Bowling Green Rd Russellville 20-Feb-2023 98.00
The Flying Pig Coffee Shoppe 193 S Main St Russellville 5-Apr-2023 97.00
Townhouse Bbq 1242 Newtown Rd Russellville 10-Jan-2023 100.00
Tweedy Wandanem’s Chat And Chew 318 Karla Circle Russellville 22-Mar-2023 100.00
Vicki’s 216 W. 2Nd Street Russellville 26-Jan-2023 99.00
Wal-Mart #736 120 Sam Walton Drive Russellville 24-Jan-2023 100.00
