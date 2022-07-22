On July 14, 2022, the National Corvette Museum announced plans for $2.4 Million in improvements to the Museum’s Motorsports Park. In December of 2021, the NCM Motorsports Park was heavily damaged when an EF-3 tornado touched down in Bowling Green. The National Corvette Museum and its board of directors decided to leverage the unfortunate circumstances of the tornado to create opportunity. Instead of simply restoring the Motorsports Park to pre-tornado conditions, the National Corvette Museum is planning significant improvements to the park’s facilities.

National Corvette Museum President and CEO Sharon Brawner said of the planned improvements, “The National Corvette Museum, along with our board of directors, looked at the extent of the damage to the Motorsports Park and decided to find the silver lining in a really difficult circumstance. The improvements we have planned will take our already world-class racing facility to the next level, including much-needed indoor and outdoor event spaces, bar and restaurant offerings in our track observation areas, and upgraded garage facilities.”

