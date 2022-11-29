Former Lewisburg resident Harley Cole was recently honored for his contributions to Philanthropy in Pasquotank County, N.C. Cole once lived on Cooperstown Road in Russellville, Ky., and is a 1957 graduate of Lewisburg High School. The following is an article about Cole’s award that appeared in The Daily Advance out of Elizabeth City, N.C.
ELIZABETH CITY — Local businessman Harley Cole was presented the Albemarle Area United Way’s third-ever Keel Club Philanthropy Award on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Cole, 84, was presented the nonprofit’s prestigious award by AAUW Executive Director Bill Blake and Wendy Pierce, chair of the AAUW board of directors, during a dinner ceremony at Seven Sounds Brewing Company.
“I know it’s cliché, but Mr. Cole is definitely the epitome of the guy when you say somebody would give you literally the shirt off their back,” Blake said. “That’s Mr. Cole.”
Cole, who is the owner of Forbes Homes, has donated to a number of charitable causes over the years. Earlier this summer, he gave $50,000 to a capital campaign to complete major upgrades to the girls softball complex at Perquimans County High School. Cole’s contribution met a $50,000 challenge grant by Jim and Stephanie Gregory to the project, which will include a new backstop, home dugout, press box and concession stand.
According to Blake, Cole also gave $25,000 recently to Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle and has given thousands of dollars to AAUW’s Community Care Collaborative.
Blake spoke briefly about Cole’s legacy before presenting him the Philanthropy Award.
“He grew up on a tobacco farm in Kentucky and he was born in a cabin that had no running water and no heat,” Blake said. “Sadly, Mr. Cole’s mother died eight days after he was born.”
After accepting the award, Cole recalled his early years growing up in a log cabin. The small home had a fireplace and wood-burning cooking stove.
“Nothing else,” he said. “But it was home. My family.”
Cole talked about a well-known “fella that was born in a log cabin that we all know done good things.”
“We called him Abe Lincoln,” Cole said.
Cole said growing up his grandmother instilled in him a sense of community service and helping others.
“We’d all pitch in and do good,” he said. “I was fortunate. Every time I got in a jam there was always somebody to back me up and got me out. I try to do that exact same thing to people today.”
Cole thanked the more than 50 people attending the awards dinner.
“Just try to do good,” he encouraged the audience.
Cole was raised by his grandmother and learned the value of hard work at a young age, Blake said. Up till his high school graduation, Cole worked in the summers to raise money to buy school supplies.
Blake told a story that reflected Cole’s early knack for business.
“At one point in his high school years he bought a 1944 pickup truck,” Blake said. “He paid 50 bucks.”
The truck was a bit beat up and run down but Cole made repairs and fixed it up.
“He turned around and sold it for $250,” Blake said. “Well, you could say an entrepreneurial spirit was sparked.”
Cole did that a few more times with other vehicles before graduating from high school in 1957. Following high school he served in the U.S. Navy and at one point, according to Blake, was stationed in Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a period considered the closest the United States and Soviet Union ever came to nuclear war.
“He was part of the division out of a Jacksonville, Florida, that was responsible for the missions that flew over Cuba, taking photos throughout the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Blake said.
Cole is the third recipient of the AAUW’s Philanthropy Award. The previous winners were longtime philanthropists Bruce and Anna Biggs and last year’s winner, the late Dr. Willis Jackson “Jack” Grant III, who upon his death in 2020, at age 92, named the AAUW beneficiary of his IRA account.
Grant’s donation to the AAUW totaled $557,000 — the largest ever received by the area nonprofit. Grant’s children, Willis Jackson Grant IV and Laura Dillard, accepted the award on their father’s behalf.
