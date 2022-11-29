RUSNWS-11-29-22 Harley Cole

Local businessman Harley Cole

Former Lewisburg resident Harley Cole was recently honored for his contributions to Philanthropy in Pasquotank County, N.C. Cole once lived on Cooperstown Road in Russellville, Ky., and is a 1957 graduate of Lewisburg High School. The following is an article about Cole’s award that appeared in The Daily Advance out of Elizabeth City, N.C.

ELIZABETH CITY — Local businessman Harley Cole was presented the Albemarle Area United Way’s third-ever Keel Club Philanthropy Award on Thursday, Nov. 17.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.