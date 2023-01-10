Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission will be hosting two free showings of the WKU/PBS documentary/film, “By Parties Unknown,” on Saturday, Feb., 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The movie will be shown at the historic Logan County Courthouse in the upstairs courtroom, 200 W 4th Street, Russellville.

This story recounts the events of the lynching of four black men in Russellville in 1908 after they were singled out for supporting their friend, Rufus Browder who shot and killed his foreman in self-defense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.