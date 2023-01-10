Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission will be hosting two free showings of the WKU/PBS documentary/film, “By Parties Unknown,” on Saturday, Feb., 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The movie will be shown at the historic Logan County Courthouse in the upstairs courtroom, 200 W 4th Street, Russellville.
This story recounts the events of the lynching of four black men in Russellville in 1908 after they were singled out for supporting their friend, Rufus Browder who shot and killed his foreman in self-defense.
Browder’s trial was held in the historic Logan County Courthouse where movie will be shown. One exhibit housed at the Struggles for Emancipation and Equality in Kentucky (SEEK) Museum in Russellville is dedicated to the memory of this event.
There will be a Q & A segment in the courtroom followed by light refreshments downstairs following each showing. Donations will be accepted for the SEEK Museum.
Logan County Tourism would like to say a very special thank you to its partners who made this event possible. Those include Michael Morrow, the SEEK Museum, Josh Niedwick (producer/director), WKU/PBS, King Simpson and the Logan County Public Library.
This is a ticketed event. You can find tickets on the Logan County Tourism Facebook page or drop by the tourism office at 200 W. 4th Street, Russellville in the historic Logan County Courthouse. Tickets are limited to 200 per showing.
In case of inclement weather, the date will move to Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Follow the Logan County Tourism Facebook page for updates.
(0) comments
