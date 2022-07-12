School works out daycare debacle

Last week, numerous parents wondered what they were going to do about getting their kids to and from school after hearing the Kentucky Department of Education would no longer be allowing the Logan County School system to transport them to Holly Tree Child Care in Russellville. Although the school system has been taking students to the facility located at 434 Maple Lane for 20 years, it seemed that one complaint made all the difference.
However, according to Logan County Superintendent Paul Mullins, a solution has been found that he hopes will put the train back on track and ease parents’ minds.
“I spoke with Commissioner Glass and others at KDE, and they were instrumental in helping us create a solution that worked for our community and set up guidelines moving forward,” said Mullins who went to bat for the parents as soon as getting the email from KDE to stop transporting. But, he says the solution could not have come about without several players, including the parents themselves.
“Discussions with Rep. Jason Petrie, KDE, our bus garage, and parents all helped create a framework for new guidelines,” said Mullins. “I believe we have found a solution that meets the criteria of transporting students and supporting parents while staying within the confines of law and OAG opinion”.
The new district guidelines allow the school to charge any licensed daycare a per-mile fee. This will ensure that local tax dollars are not used to support any one particular business. The per-mile charge is the same amount the school system uses to calculate trips and encompasses all costs related to the usage of the bus.
For the 2022-2023 school year, Logan County Schools will provide transportation from the five Logan County elementary/middle schools to licensed child care facilities within Logan County. When the child care facility is not located on the regular bus route, the child care facility will be billed for the extra mileage. When the extra mileage incurred is less than one mile, no fee will be assessed. This agreement does not apply to requests for the bus to drop off or pick up students at private residences when the residence is outside the attendance zone for the school.
Christi Farmer, owner-operator of Holly Tree Child Care said, “I’m so thankful for the families and our community that we have people at the Logan County Board of Education that understand the importance of families’ need for safety and peace of mind for their children to have quality child care. There were many involved in making this resolution happen so quickly, so thank you all for the prayers and support. I would also like to thank Jason Petrie for his devotion and support to Logan County and for understanding the needs of families and children in the present situation and for the future.”
