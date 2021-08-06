Bell, Justin S.-07/23/2021-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off
Bishop, Christopher G.-07/27/2021-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
Campbell, Amber M.-07/25/2021-Unlawful Transaction W/minor 3rd Degree
Creek, Tyler Austin-07/26/2021-Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Daugherty, Dale Linville-07/27/2021-Hold For Other
Ditmore, Mark L.-07/23/2021-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Dulworth, William E.-07/28/2021-Proh Use Of Elec Com Sys To Procure Minor/peace Off Re: Sex Offenses-Use Of A Minor (U/16) In A Sex Performance-Possess/view Matter Portray Sexual Performance By Minor
Epley, Cash Lynn-Lee-07/22/2021-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1St Degree, 3Rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)-Tampering With Physical Evidence-Fraud Use Of Credit Card $500 < $10,000-Persistent Felony Offender II
Fitch, Lindsie L.-07/24/2021-No Operators-Moped License-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Forgy, Dillion L.-07/28/2021-Hold For Other
Freels, Douglas D.-07/23/2021-Speeding 17 Mph Over Limit-Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
Gunn, Christopher D.-07/22/2021-Criminal Mischief, 1St Degree-Burglary, 3rd Degree-Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500
Hanks, Taylor W.-07/23/2021-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1St Off-Tbut Or Disp Auto — $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 Or More-Driving-DUI Suspended License (3Rd Offense)
Herrin, Paula Kay-07/25/2021-Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Holloway, Edward Owen-07/27/2021-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2Nd Degree (On Foot)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Holloway, Tavarus M.-07/28/2021-Hold For Other
Hornberger, James L.-07/23/2021-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Johnson, Earl K.-07/23/2021-Murder-Conspiracy To Traff In Controlled Sub 1st Off-Engaging In Organized Crime-Persistent Felony Offender I
Lindsey, Willie R.-07/28/2021-Hold For Other
Loyd, David C.-07/26/2021-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury-Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree-Burglary, 2nd Degree-Poss Of Marijuana
Mantlow, Joseph M.-07/25/2021-Failure To Illuminate Headlamps-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Martin, Albert K.-07/24/2021-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
Matthews, Lynn M.-07/22/2021-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Mayo, Melody D.-07/28/2021-Hold For Other
Moates, Michael A.-07/25/2021-Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Subst (189A.010(1C) — 1st-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Montgomery, Allea M.-07/23/2021-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Nichols, Ricky G.-07/23/2021-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Powell, James R.-07/27/2021-Hold For Other
Roberts, James A.-07/26/2021-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Driving Dui Suspended License — 1st Off (Agg Circum)-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 3rd (Agg Cir)
Runyon, Michael Jerry-07/26/2021 -Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Scantland, Ashley N.-07/27/2021-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Smith, Karly D.-07/27/2021-Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree-Assault, 4th Degree (Child Abuse)
Thornton, Tyler A.-07/26/2021-Speeding 15 Mph Over Limit-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1St Off (Methamphetamine)-Traf In Marijuana ( Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified)-Promoting Contraband — 1st Degree
Wetton, Saul D.-07/23/2021-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Whitaker, Derek R.-07/27/2021-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Williams, Danny G.-07/28/2021-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
Willis, Kelly S.-07/23/2021-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Serving Parole Violation Warrant-Bail Jumping 1st Degree-Fraud Use Of Credit Card $500 < $10,000
Wilson, Mckayla L.-07/23/2021-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
Wright, Bryon B.-07/25/2021-Failure To Appear
Yates, Presley Morgan-07/23/2021-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Tbut Or Disp Auto — $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 Or More
