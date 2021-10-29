Halloween Times & Events

Halloween is upon us and this weekend (Oct. 30th-31st) kids will be hitting the subdivisions and churches to collect as much candy as they can carry and dress up as their favorite characters.
Several events are planned around Logan County on both Saturday and Sunday nights, providing little ones with a safe environment to celebrate.
The following are events that have been reported:
An Art Carn-Evil and Haunted Experience will be held at the Logan County High School Friday, Oct. 29 from 4:30-8 p.m. There will be music, games, food, and prizes and a play showing at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $6.
Trunk or Treat at Gasper River Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m. The church is located at 3005 Bucksville Road, Auburn.
New Life Baptist Church will be hosting October Fest on Saturday, Oct, 30 from 5-7 p.m. The church is located at 34 Montgomery Exit, Auburn. Free Soup, sandwiches, and hot dogs will be served as well as trick or treat candy for kids inside.
Norris Smokin’ BBQ presents a Come Together Boo Bash on the Adairville Square to be held Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2-6 p.m. There are plenty of activities planned for all ages. Although the community will also come out to enjoy Willie Norris’s tasty talents from the grill. Willie owns Norris Smokin’ BBQ in Adairville. The first 300 people will receive a free lunch consisting of a hot dog, chips, and a drink. The first 300 children will also receive a free bag of candy. Come get lunch on Willie and hang around for the additional activities.
Adairville Baptist Church will be hosting a Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4:30-7 p.m. The church is located at 327 W Gallatin Street, Adairville.
Oak Grove Baptist Church will be hosting a Trunk or Treat Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. The church is located at 5720 Morgantown Road, Russellville.
New Friendship Baptist Church will host a Trunk or Treat Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. The church is located at 5030 Friendship Road, Auburn. Bring the family for a time of found and fellowship. Please park in the front parking lot and proceed to the Trunk or Treat on the rear parking lot.
Due to the weather, Logan Memorial Hospital has decided to move its Halloween Drive-Thru event to Monday, Nov. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The hospital is located at 1625 Nashville Street, Russellville.
Although Halloween is officially held Sunday, Oct, 31st, Logan County, and the cities within have all elected to move Trick or Treat times to Saturday, October 30th.
