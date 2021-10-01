A Project to resurface U.S. 68 Russellville Road from near Windover Avenue (mile point 6.6) to Interstate 165 (mile point 8.2) in Bowling Green has started. Crews have been working on repairing the median which has created lane closures in this section.
Milling and paving is expected to begin Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Milling and paving will be done at night throughout the project. Motorists should expect lane closures and some delays in the project area. The entire project is expected to be completed by late November.
