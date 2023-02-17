Noah Goebel and Darrin Vincent

Noah Goebel and Darrin Vincent, formerly a musician with Ricky Skaggs’ band Kentucky Thunder, and was also part of the famous bluegrass family group The Sally Mountain Show, with his sister Rhonda Vincent of Rhonda Vincent & The Rage.

13-year-old Noah Goebel, Grand Champion Fiddler at the 51st Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival performed Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

The Elkton resident, who also won the Junior Fiddling contest here, beat out the Senior Fiddling Champion Heather Brown Currie of Springfield, Tenn. in the showdown for the Berry C. Williams Memorial Award. Currie claimed the Grand Champion Fiddling Title in 1999 and 2001.

