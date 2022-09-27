Standing amid the very items Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland uses to combat hunger, the nonprofit did even more Friday to snuff out hunger marking Hunger Action Day.
Gathered with leaders from its partner agencies among pallets and boxes of food, FAKH awarded more than $317,000 to 10 organizations located in its 42-county service area.
“We’re here today to advocate for better and additional resources for those that are facing hunger and addressing those root causes of hunger,” said FAKH Executive Director Jamie Sizemore.
These agencies receiving grants were Calvary Care Center, First Christian Church Community Grocery Store, Greenwood Park Church of Christ, Logan County Good Samaritan, MEALS, Inc., Ohio County Food Pantry, Pathfinder Pantry at Hopkinsville Community College, the Salvation Army of Hopkinsville, SOKY Patriots and From the Abundance of the Hart Food Bank.
These organizations applied for grants which will contribute to their goal to feed individuals in their respective community. The largest grant awarded was From the Abundance of the Hart Food Bank at $59,621.02.
“So much bitterness and hatred In our world. It’s just refreshing to see somebody who wants to help, and Feeding America has proven that over the years,” said From the Abundance of the Hart Food Bank President Phillip Trent.
Sizemore said the nonprofit will spend 50% more this year to meet the needs of residents in its service area because of high demand, especially as a result of the tornadoes that destroyed parts of Western Kentucky late last year.
Along with the grants, for the first time, FAKH presented four of the Golden Plate Awards. These awards were given to local businesses and organizations that have supported FAKH.
This includes Service First Warehouse, The Cecilian Bank, Walter’s Cabinets, and Food Lion.
To aid the organization in its ongoing battle against food insecurity, at the end of the event Food Lion officials announced it would donate money to remodel the FAKH volunteer center in Elizabethtown. The grocery chain will give more than $12,000 to remodel the volunteer center to make it “a more welcoming space for the many volunteers who serve here each year.”
Another surprise announcement was Food Lion giving Pathfinder Pantry gift cards totaling $3,625.
“Our partner agencies work so hard and just hearing the stories today just warms my heart,” Sizemore said.
