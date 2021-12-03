Todd County Central High School Class of 1966 Reunion

The Todd County Central High School 1966 graduating class held their 55th Class Reunion Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Todd County Central High School in the cafeteria. Those in attendance enjoyed much socializing, as well as walking down memory lane at the table of photos from the Senior Play ‘Our Town’ to looking through the school annuals. Four Seasons from Hopkinsville, Ky. provided the delicious meal for the night.
The Reunion provided a first time for many graduates to walk the hallways of their Alma Mater since graduation night.
Joe Powell emceed with a welcome and comments on what the Baby Boomers had accomplished over their lifetime. He also mentioned the first thing we witnessed when entering the cafeteria for lunch each day of our high school days was the jukebox playing our favorite songs. However, tonight when entering the cafeteria we all noticed the jukebox had been removed. He also provided whimsical comments on now being a “Senior Citizen.” Linda (Stokes) Fritz presided over the Memorial Ceremony in memory of the 1966 classmates that had passed away.
The group took a small tour of the school by traveling down the hallway to the auditorium where a group picture was taken.
