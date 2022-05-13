Jails across Kentucky received a $4 increase in the per diem reimbursement rate for housing state inmates.
Before the increase, the state paid $31.34 per day to house a state inmate in county jail. The increase raises that amount to $35.34. According to Logan County Jailer, Phil Gregory, “This action goes a long way in helping county jails recover from losses of the pandemic but doesn’t quite do enough with the rising costs to run a jail.”
Gregory says while he appreciates the help that the $4 per diem increase brings, it is not enough to cover the costs of inflation, food to feed the inmates, fuel, labor, equipment, benefits for employees, and vehicles to name a few. “I will continue looking for other sources of revenue to offset the cost but every little bit helps,” said Gregory. The jailer noted the state pays private prisons $57.58 per diem even though the costs of housing state inmates are the same for county jails and private prisons alike.
On any given week, the Logan County Detention Center usually houses between 75-85 state inmates. A state inmate is classified as someone who has been sentenced for a crime.
The county inmate population costs, whose numbers usually cause overcrowding in the local jail, fall on local tax dollars. A county inmate is classified as someone who is awaiting the judicial process.
Included in the state’s general fund appropriation is $12,946,300 in FY2022-2023 and $12,787,200 in FY2023-2024 to support the $4 increase to the per diem payments to county jails that house state inmates. The increase will generate an additional $119,720 annually for the Logan County Detention Center.
(0) comments
