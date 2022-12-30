The University of Kentucky is a site for the first-ever clinical trial to test an investigational antibody for people who have no cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease but may have “preclinical” AD.

In September, drug maker Eisai announced positive results from a third-phase study evaluating lecanemab, an investigational antibody for treatment of mild cognitive impairment due to AD and mild AD dementia (collectively known as early AD) with confirmed presence of amyloids, abnormal proteins that form plaques that disrupt brain function.

