Each year, the News-Democrat & Leader takes a look back at some of the stand-out articles written over the past year. The following are some of those that appeared in the NDL in 2022.
NEWSPAPERSA remarkable small collection of issues from the News-Democrat in 1914 and papers from both the Russellville Ledger from November 1891 to April 1892, and the Logan County Union from May to December 1891 are to be sent off to the University of Kentucky to be digitized. When the News-Democrat & Leader moved its office from Russellville’s square to 250 N Main Street, the old issues were brought over and have been stored in one of the rooms there for a few years. When Logan County archivist Denise Shoulders began going through them, she set in motion plans to save the papers. The originals will be taken to the archives to be preserved for future generations.
WHEELERLocal attorney Joe Stewart Wheeler entered an Alford plea of guilty in a court in Elizabethtown. An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial. Wheeler’s first charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more) a Class C Felony (5-10 years) was amended to match his second charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 or more) a Class D Felony (1-5 years). Both ran concurrently for a sentence of 5 years. Both were probated. According to the plea of guilt, Wheeler, acting as a trustee, removed funds from the client’s trust funds and deposited those proceeds into his own escrow account to benefit himself and/or another not entitled to such funds or benefit.
HOLDREN
Michael Holdren, a Logan County Constable pled guilty to sexual misconduct for beginning a sexual relationship with a victim two weeks after her 16th birthday. Holdren’s original charge was rape third degree but was amended. He received pretrial diversion (unsupervised) for two years. A TikTok video Holdren created the day before his plea deal of him mocking his probation, landed him in jail for 150 days.
BAND
Russellville’s Panther Band made history as they traveled to the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) State Finals at Eastern Kentucky University for the first time.
TELECOMMUNICATORS
Logan County Fiscal Court recognizes 911 Telecommunicators as First Responders as they are a part of the critical infrastructure of the public safety framework, and without them, public safety would not be possible.
CROSSLEY
Jack Crossley, One of Logan County’s long-serving elected officials, passed away. Magistrate Jack Crossley of District Two died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
FIRE
A propane leak in Bilyeu’s Grill on Wheels food truck set up on the square in Adairville caused a flash fire that sent two individuals to the hospital by helicopter. Both women suffered severe burns.
LEWISBURG MAYOR
The City of Lewisburg appointed Kathy Whitescarver-Stewart mayor protem to fill the vacant seat left by former Mayor Matthew Morr who left his seat as mayor early.
WEST INDUSTRIAL PARK
A portion of the old fairgrounds property off Hwy. 68-80 (Hopkinsville Road), Russellville, now part of the West Industrial Park, is undergoing some major changes. With $335,361 in Project Development Incentive funding, the Logan Industrial Development Authority, Inc. (LEAD) is clearing off the dilapidated old buildings and fencing on the property as well as grubbing and grading the area adjacent to US 68-80. A new 900-foot paved entrance is also under construction, which will allow access into the park from US 68-80 as well as from the original entrance on the bypass.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant for animal cruelty at 275 Milton Sharpe Road, Russellville, with help from the Logan County Humane Society. There were 115 dogs varying in age, health, and breed housed at this location. Perry Shifflet was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, second degree.
RADIO SYSTEM
Lewisburg Fire Chief Jonathan Epley came to fiscal court about the county’s radio system. He said it was not working, and that it is a safety issue for those out in the field. It’s been years since the system’s installation and agencies still cannot get a signal in or out in certain areas of the county. This could cause deadly circumstances if a police officer or fireman calls in for backup or an ambulance can’t get the important lifesaving information they need. The fiscal court clams it is working on getting new tower sites to help.
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS
Six school resource officers (SRO) have been hired to protect students and educators in the Logan County School system. Among the hundreds of laws passed in the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly, House Bill 63 requires a school resource officer in every school in the Commonwealth by Aug. 1, 2022. The Logan County School System funds 60% of the cost with the county supplying 40%.
MURDERS
Three murders occurred in Logan County over a 10-day period causing a multitude of questions. On Thursday, Aug. 4th, the Logan County Sheriffs Department was dispatched to Lewisburg where it was determined a father had shot and killed his son after a verbal altercation. On the following Thursday, Aug. 11th, the Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a death investigation, once again in Lewisburg involving a man who was found dead in his driveway after being shot. Just three days later on Saturday, Aug. 13th, the KSP was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department after a soldier from Fort Campbell was found dead from a gunshot in Olmstead. Arrests were made in all three cases.
WETTON MURDER
A third person has been indicted in connection with the murder of Bob Wetton that happened at his home on Ellis Road, Russellville seven years ago. Kristen Leann Day, 41, of Russellville, was indicted on July 29 by a Logan County Grand Jury on one count of engaging in organized crime, criminal syndicate, and one count of complicity to murder. It was determined that he died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled a homicide. Earl Johnson and Carolyn Kinder have also been arrested and charged in connection to the crime.
AIRPORT
Russellville- Logan County airport is building a new hanger. Over a six-year period, the airport stands to receive a little over $2 million dollars from federal, state, and local funding as well as funding from the Department of Aviation and a one-time payment from the Kentucky Department of Aviation that will pay for the build.
SCHOOL BOARD BUYS LAND
The Logan County School Board approved the purchase of 30 acres off Irl Scott Road in Auburn as the future site of the district’s new elementary and middle school.
HARPER
Local business owner Jefferey G. Harper is accused of committing the offense of sexual abuse first degree when being 21 years or older subjected a minor less than 16 years of age, to sexual contact. The allegations against Harper were reported anonymously. According to Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr, Harper admitted to the allegations. Harper’s trial is set for Feb. 20, 2023.
LIFE CHOICE MOVES
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center moves into a new home at 210 S Bethel Street, Russellville. The center was once located on Blakey Street, Russellville.
APEX FIRE
APEX transfer station, 55 Pleasant View Road, Auburn, caught fire. The blaze took several hours to put out. No one was hurt. This is the second time a building that holds municipal waste at the transfer station has caught fire. It was found then that a front-end loader was responsible for the first fire, whereas trash catching fire in the back of the building is the suspected culprit this time.
SCHOOL TRANSPORTATION
Numerous parents wondered what they were going to do about getting their kids to and from school after hearing the Kentucky Department of Education would no longer be allowing the Logan County School system to transport them to Holly Tree Child Care in Russellville. Although the school system has been taking students to the facility for 20 years, it seemed that one complaint made all the difference. Logan County Superintendent Paul Mullins pledged to find a solution to the problem. After speaking to several on the state level, Mullins came up with new district guidelines allowing the school to charge any licensed daycare a per-mile fee. This will ensure that local tax dollars are not used to support any one particular business. The per-mile charge is the same amount the school system uses to calculate trips and encompasses all costs related to the usage of the bus.
CLERK LEAVES EARLY
Logan County Clerk Scottie Harper bid his farewells to the seat five months early after 16 years of service, announcing that it was just time.
ARPA FUNDS
Gov. Andy Beshear announced funds exceeding $162 million for more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This is the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments, as these cities received their first tranche of funding last year. The money will help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll, and more. Cities in Logan County include Adairville ARP Recovery Funds $118,252.34, Auburn ARP Recovery Funds $184,393.47, Russellville ARP Recovery Funds $949,893.62, and Lewisburg ARP Recovery Funds $107,429.24. Logan County Fiscal Court received over 5 million.
JAIL BONDING
After the Logan County Jail announced it would no longer be handling bonding at the jail, the jailer cited a lack of employees as the root cause for the move, Logan County Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks ordered the jailer, along with his appointed personnel or deputies, to prepare and accept bail bonds when the Circuit Court Clerk’s office is closed.
SPEC BUILDING
Logan Economic Alliance-Development (LEAD) asked the Logan County Fiscal Court for financial support to build a 100,000-square-foot speculative building at the Shelton Lane Industrial Park in Russellville.
GOLEY
Former Logan County administrator Barry W. Goley was arrested for sexual crimes against a minor. Dr. Goley, a former employee of the Logan County School System, resigned from his position at the superintendent’s office where he had been serving as Director of Special Education for the system remotely from his home the past school year.
DOLLAR GENERAL
Dollar General announces the opening of new stores at 4299 Morgantown Road in Russellville and at 148 N. Main Street in Lewisburg.
JOSH MOORE
Logan County’s very own United States Army Cpl. Josh Moore’s name appeared on the Stewart-Haas #41 car driven by Cole Custer during NASCAR Memorial weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Cpl. Moore was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Schweinfurt, Germany. He died at age 20 on May 30, 2007, in Baghdad of wounds sustained when the vehicle he was in struck an improvised explosive device.
SOLAR FARM
County gives rubber stamp for a solar project in southern Logan County. Creates ordinance to protect area and votes to issue Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) for the benefit of Russellville Solar — Silicon Ranch.
HOBBS
A Lewisburg man pled guilty in a Logan County Circuit Court to killing two people almost two years ago. Ross Eugene Hobbs took an Alford plea of guilt to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and operating on a suspended license. As part of the plea, Hobbs is to serve a 12-year prison sentence. Hobbs was charged originally with two counts of murder, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and one count of operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended for a DUI in connection with a double-fatality road crash that took the lives of a husband and wife on Aug. 16, 2020, on Lewisburg Road in Logan County.
SLAGLE
David Odell Slagle was arrested for a shooting on Heltsley Road, Clifty, Ky. When KSP Detectives arrived on the scene, they found a female deceased from a gunshot wound. The Todd County Coroner pronounced Deborah McGee, 57, of Lewisburg, Ky., dead. The Logan County Sheriff’s Department received information Slagle was at 2110 Duncan Ridge Road where homeowners advised law enforcement he had arrived at the residence before daylight today. Deputies set up a perimeter and ordered Slagle to come out. After a few moments, he exited the residence and was arrested without further incident.
MANUFACTURED HOME MOVED
A manufactured home placed on 4th Street in Russellville had to be moved according to a decision by the Logan Circuit Court which ordered the removal in an Opinion and Order denying Cecil and Stacey Whitler’s (owners) petition for judicial review and granting injunctive relief directing the removal of the structure placed without a valid permit. In March 2021, the Whitlers placed the home on a lot they own at 670 East 4th Street, Russellville. In April 2021, the City of Russellville notified the Whitlers that the structure was in violation of various city zoning regulations.
AMISH HIT
An Amish family of three was sent to the hospital after the buggy they were riding in was struck from behind by a car throwing all occupants out on Morgantown Road (KY79) in the area of Old 79 Loop. One of those was a one-year-old little girl.
STAND-OFF
A stand-off on Highland Lick Road, Russellville ended with David L. Morgan of Russellville in custody. Morgan, who had been released on a $50,000 bond and was supposed to surrender himself back to the Logan County Detention Center by 12 p.m. on April 1, 2022, to be held on cases pending final sentencing. When Morgan did not show back up to the jail, a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Logan County Sheriff’s Department was notified Morgan was at a residence on Highland Lick Road. When arriving at the residence, deputies saw Morgan coming from a wooded area behind the home with what appeared to be a weapon. Instead of them approaching him, deputies secured the perimeter and waited him out. The special response team brought an armored vehicle. As the armored vehicle was pulling into the driveway, Mr. Morgan appeared at the door and turned himself in.
PLANE CRASH
A small-craft pilot from Ft. Campbell performing a touch-and-go maneuver Saturday, June 4, near Miles Farm in Schochoh, crashlanded in the wheat field. The unidentified man told bystanders, “I pulled up a little late. The wheels caught the wheat and pulled us down.” The man and his daughter were not injured.
GOOD SAMARITAN
Logan County Good Samaritan broke ground on its new 40x80 warehouse that will connect to the current building located at 602 E 4th Street in Russellville. This project, thanks to a $50,000 Carpenter Foundation grant, a $10,000 donation from United Way, and several private donations is a dream come true for the non-profit that helps so many in our county.
BOY RUNS AWAY
A three-day search ended Friday for an 11-year-old boy who ran away from his home on Ray Walker Road Tuesday, March 15. Tristan Chase Settles was found safe in a nearby home he had been staying in since the night he seemed to vanish out of thin air. A massive hunt for the little boy followed after a neighbor last saw the child near the road at 7 p.m. The search involved numerous agencies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, who opened the case, to Logan County Search & Rescue, Logan Aluminum’s Fire Department, multiple surrounding counties’ emergency management teams, and their respective search & rescue units, the Kentucky State Police, and finally the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).
WHITTAKER
Former Logan County Sheriff Wallace Whittaker took an Alford Plea of guilty to official misconduct, first degree in Logan County Circuit Court. The charge steamed from when Whittaker served as sheriff between January 2016 through December 2017. Through the course of the investigation, the amount taken by Whittaker was repaid to the county. As part of the plea agreement between Chambers and Whittaker, the theft by unlawful taking charge was amended to official misconduct, first degree with a recommended sentence of 12 months. This sentence was probated for 24 months (unsupervised).
ADLER NAMED
Logan County High School is proud to announce that Girls Basketball Coach Dedra Adler has been named 4th Region Girls Basketball Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
MASKS OFF
The Russellville Independent School system has decided it is time to take the masks off and thus made wearing them optional for all of its students and staff at this time.
CELSOR HIRED
Lucas Celsor begins as the new voice at WRUS. Celsor was brought on when well-known voice Don Neagle became ill this year. However, Don bounced back and can now be heard once again heading up Feedback.
SHOOTING AT GAS PUMPS
A shooting incident occurred in the USA Fuel parking lot. A preliminary investigation determined that Lester Childress of Lewisburg had been involved in a verbal dispute with the victim. As the victim and her juvenile son attempted to leave the USA Fuel parking lot, Childress retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle and began firing shots at the victims, striking the vehicle multiple times. Childress was located traveling on KY Highway 100 in Simpson County. Childress was charged with attempted murder (2 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm across a public road.
RANDOM SHOTS
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a criminal mischief complaint at Logan Telephone Cooperative. An office window had been damaged by approximately two bullets fired by a pistol or rifle, believed to be twenty-two (22.) caliber. The rounds are suspected to have been fired from a moving vehicle at Logan Telephone Cooperative while the suspect(s) were traveling along US 68/80 (Bowling Green Road). The shooting is believed to have occurred during the early morning hours, just before employees arrived for work. No employees or pedestrians were injured in this incident. Logan Telephone Cooperative has reported two previous criminal mischief complaints, involving office windows being shot out or damaged.
TORNADO
Logan County begins to pick up the pieces caused by a tornado that ripped through the community. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with speeds of 110 mph touched down in Logan County Saturday, Jan 1, 2022, in the Olmstead and Auburn areas. This severe weather all came just three weeks after killer tornados swept through Tennessee and Kentucky (one in Logan County) in December 2021, leaving carnage in its wake.
