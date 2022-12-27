Each year, the News-Democrat & Leader takes a look back at some of the stand-out articles written over the past year. The following are some of those that appeared in the NDL in 2022.

NEWSPAPERSA remarkable small collection of issues from the News-Democrat in 1914 and papers from both the Russellville Ledger from November 1891 to April 1892, and the Logan County Union from May to December 1891 are to be sent off to the University of Kentucky to be digitized. When the News-Democrat & Leader moved its office from Russellville’s square to 250 N Main Street, the old issues were brought over and have been stored in one of the rooms there for a few years. When Logan County archivist Denise Shoulders began going through them, she set in motion plans to save the papers. The originals will be taken to the archives to be preserved for future generations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.