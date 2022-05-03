After a public service career that began in 1979 in the United States Army, Adairville Police Chief Billy Poole officially retired at the end of his shift on Friday, April 29.
He entered the Army at age 18 and spent the next six years proudly defending our nation. “I turned 19 while in basic training. After I left the service, I remained with the Army Reserves. Six months after I left the Reserves, the first Gulf War took place, and even though my unit got called up and I was on call, I was never activated,” said the now-retired chief. He added, “Most of the exciting memories happened while I was in the Army.” In 1985, he was a Sergeant in the Army Reserve 401st Military Police in Nashville.
According to an article written in 1985 by Ruth Ann Coleman, Billy worked part-time for two years before former Adairville Mayor Shirley Graydon hired the new officer with unanimous approval from the city council in July 1985. The council also financed his police training, which he began in August 1985 at Eastern Kentucky University. Shortly after being hired, he was responsible for locating three Owensboro runaways in a stolen vehicle. His first round as Adairville’s police officer lasted until July 1994.
After leaving the Adairville Police Department, Billy began working for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. However, his departure from Adairville was short-lived. In 1996, they rehired him as their police chief, where he remained until 1999.
A fifteen-year break from police work found Billy back at the Logan County Sheriff’s Department once more. After a five-year stint with the county’s sheriff’s department, Billy returned home to patrol the streets of Adairville in March 2020. At the time, he said, “Adairville is where I got my start. They sent me to the Police Academy, and it’s my hometown.” Adairville Mayor Donna Blake said, “Hiring Billy has been the only thing I’ve done right. No one has ever said they didn’t like Billy,” when asked about his retirement.
Police work hasn’t been Billy’s only commitment.
Although he began driving for the Adairville Volunteer Ambulance Service in 1986, he didn’t receive his Emergency Medical Technician certification until 1988. He started First Responder Training in September 1992. By late 1993 he was a state-certified training officer and teaching part-time at Kentucky Tech, now South Central Kentucky Career and Technical School, in Bowling Green. In 1994, he completed the FARMEDIC National Training Center at Western Kentucky University.
Leaving the Adairville Police Department for the second time, Billy began working with the Russellville City Fire Department in 1999. A few years after joining the fire department, Billy found himself beneath a collapsed roof with fellow firefighter Greg Lack while fighting a fire in a 100-year-old home on East Fourth Street. He worked there for 15 years; half of those years served as the chief.
An Adairville City Council commendation for capturing the suspect in the 1984 Adairville Bank robbery is among his countless accolades. Another accolade is an appreciation award presented to him by Adairville’s Assistant Fire Chief, the late Joe Dean Smith, in rescuing Spot, a six-year-old world champion coon-hunting dog belonging to Henry Dickerson, in 1998. Spot found himself at the bottom of a 75-foot well while hunting.
When asked about his career, Billy said, “There were good times and bad times. Unfortunately, the bad times — the fires and accidents — are the ones that stand out.”
Billy’s retirement plans include building a new home in Logan County with his wife and a bit of motorcycle riding.
A 1978 graduate of Adairville High School, Billy is the son of the late William and Kerry (Shanklin) Poole, Sr. His siblings are the late Sue Owen, Kathy Fulton, and Terry Poole.
