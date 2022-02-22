Elizabeth Goley-Goodman is missing from the Smiths Grove. She is expected to be with her biological mother Jamie R. Houchens who is being sought by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for custodial interference. She has no custodial rights to the 15-year-old Goley- Goodman who went missing Feb. 3 when she met with Houchens upon leaving her home.
Goley-Goodman is Hispanic with brown and brown eyes. She is 5’3” and weighs 95 lbs. She may go by the name Jase.
Anyone having information about Goley-Goodman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 1-270-842-1633
