The individual found shot and killed on Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead, Ky. over the weekend was a soldier with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Fort Campbell, Ky.
The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Office of Public Affairs, Fort Campbell, Ky., released a statement concerning Specialist Joshua Burks.
Fort Campbell, KY — A service member assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was found deceased after a gunshot wound near Olmstead, Ky., on Aug. 13, 2022.
Specialist Joshua Burks was a Soldier in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.
“Saturday morning, we lost a valued member of our formation. The entire team shares in the sorrow and grief felt by his family and loved ones,” said LTC Edmund A. Guy III, 2-44 ADA Battalion commander. “We must not forget the valuable contributions Spc. Burks made to his country and the impact he had on those around him in our unit.”
Born in Visalia, Calif. on July 11, 2002, Burks enlisted in the United States Army from San Jose in 2020 as a signal support systems specialist. In July 2020, he attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Fort Gordon, Ga., and attended signal Advanced Individual Training in October 2020. Burks was then assigned to A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment — Fort Campbell, Ky., as a signal support systems specialist.
Specialist Burks’ awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; and Army Service Ribbon.
The Kentucky State Police are requesting that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Specialist Burks, contact Detective Graham Rutherford with KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010. Also, you can call the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID, They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.
