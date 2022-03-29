On the evening of December 10th my mom, Kathy, and I had traveled to Hendersonville, Tenn. to hear my nephew Jacob play drums in his band at a school concert. I knew that there was a chance for some severe weather as the night went on. On the way home I mentioned to my mom that 70 degrees on a December night was way too warm. My mom even mentioned how the sky looked like tornado weather. Sadly, that was 100% correct.
As I was coming home from her home in Trenton, Ky. I was listening to the radio and hearing reports about tornado warnings and about how serious this was. Mayfield, Eddyville, and others were named, and I actually heard the tornado warning say that it was a catastrophic storm. I knew if the National Weather Service was saying this, it was bad. I eventually got home to my wife and pets without any major problems in our area. However, as the 10th rolled into the 11th, that would change for Logan and surrounding areas.
I was keeping up with the storms through television, Facebook, various weather sources, and the telephone. Our power went out along with our internet service, so in the midst of very heavy rain and what I would describe as a very severe storm, I run to my truck to listen to the radio. The station it was on was saying how the tornado was not too far from Lewisburg and heading in our direction! I ran back in and actually, along with my wife Saundra, was considering whether we should leave to seek shelter or not. However, the brunt of the storm passed fairly quickly and it calmed down. What I didn’t know, was that literally just a few miles down the road, the tornado had come through and was heading towards Chandler’s Chapel and the surrounding area. Eventually, Bowling Green would suffer severe damage and tragically even fatalities.
The next morning I had received a text and eventually a call about damage to Chandler’s Chapel United Methodist Church. At first, I really didn’t think it would be that major because I didn’t realize that the tornado had cut a path through part of the county, including an area just a few miles from where we live.
I am currently pastor at Chandler’s, as well as Duncan’s Chapel United Methodist Church. My true calling is evangelism and I’ve wrestled with that pastor title for years but I have come to realize that God certainly can put evangelists in the pastoral role when needed. I am thankful He has done that.
Saundra and I drove over to Chandler’s that morning and it was pure devastation to see what had happened during the night. The church was still standing but part of it had been severely damaged. The fellowship hall, two Sunday School rooms, the basement, and the storage room were a total loss. There was damage to the sanctuary, as well. The steeple had been blown off, and some of the windows blown out. The big majestic oak tree in the yard was destroyed.
I had started hearing from folks early that morning and into the day wanting to offer help in any way they could. Two of the earliest to reach out were District Superintendent of the Pennyrile District of the United Methodist Church/Wade Arp and Rev. Michael Romans, Pastor of the United Methodist Temple in Russellville. There were even people there at the church that were offering to do whatever they could to help when needed. I didn’t even know some of them. I had even got an email from a pastor in Virginia wanting to know about things and checking on us. Rev. David Rash and the congregation of Sherando United Methodist Church in Augusta County, Va. had suffered the loss of their sanctuary and fellowship hall recently to fire and still wanted to help us. They recently sent a donation.
There are so many who have helped in so many ways that we couldn’t begin to name everyone, because truthfully, we probably don’t even know everyone that helped. Strangers were offering assistance and people from other states, so truly this showed the love of Christ.
Duncan’s Chapel gladly offered, as well as some other churches/for Chandler’s to hold services there. It made sense to go ahead and have a joint service with Duncan’s since I pastor there too.
On Sunday, March 13th just a few days over two months we gathered together for our first worship service in the sanctuary since that tragic night. Even though part of the church is not there anymore and there’s still work to be done, it was a great feeling to be back in the sanctuary to worship our God.
Pianist Richard Estes pointed out that the window right behind the piano had been blown out but never blew any music off the piano and the Christmas tree, which were very close to the window. It was left standing with the angel still on top. Even in disaster, God has His ways of showing us that it’s all gonna be alright.
Church member Dale Givens said, “A big thanks to all the volunteers who helped with debris clean up. Too many names to mention. We are blessed to be living in our strong Chandlers Chapel community. God is Good! All can be replaced for future generations and our small community is truly blessed because we were spared any loss of life!”
Life is but a vapor friends and we never know how quickly it can end. I know that there was a great loss from this storm system, from lives to homes and businesses, but through it all, for those of us that were blessed to see the sun shine again, we know that even in the midst of the darkest hour or the deadliest of storm, our God is there. I can’t explain why some got called home that night and others didn’t, but for those of us left, may we never take another day for granted and may we always thank God for every moment. Life is truly a gift.
