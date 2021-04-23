Auburn community aids in apprehension of suspect

On April 8, 2021, at approximately 9:04 a.m., the Auburn Police Department received a report of a suspicious individual in the area of Sugar Maple Drive.
Upon Arrival, Michael Houston, 34, of Elkton, was observed running from the area. A clothing description was given to all Logan County law enforcement, as well as all surrounding businesses.
Law enforcement agencies remained in the area to observe the individual. The Auburn Police Department reported there was a constant update of information supplied by businesses and citizens of Auburn which eventually led to the apprehension of Houston at approximately 2:24 p.m.
“The City of Auburn and the Auburn Police Department would like to say thank you to the businesses and citizens for their assistance concerning this incident due to the fact that you were our extra set of eyes,” said Auburn Police Chief Larry Jones. “Thank you for rallying around and having our backs.”
Houston is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center on charges of passion of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, promoting contraband — 1st degree, tbut or disp all others u/$500, public intoxication-control substance (excludes alcohol), persistent felony offender I, criminal trespassing-2nd degree, fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot), and theft of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.