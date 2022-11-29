Appointed in 1995 by Judge-Executive Johnny Guion, Jesse Riley served as a board member and then as chairman from 2006 until 2018. Remembering his time, Jesse said, There were times that cities came to us for an opinion, and we’d tell them based on the ordinance if it was okay or if there was a problem. There have been some crazy things, too, but we won’t get into those.” He added, “It was an enjoyable thing. There are a lot of friendly people that I’ve met that I wouldn’t have otherwise met. I appreciate Judge Guion appointing me in the beginning, and I hope Justin does well, and I know he will.”
According to their website, “BRADD established a regional assistance program for local governments faced with complying with the ethics legislation passed by the General Assembly. To meet the requirement that each local government obtain financial disclosure information on office holders and candidates and establish an enforcement process for the terms of their ethical standards, the BRADD established a Regional Ethics Board with the Records Administrator to assist. Eight of the counties and twenty-one of the cities in the BRADD participate in the program. The Regional Ethics Board includes one representative from each of the ten counties, with a former judge as a chairman. The Board reviews complaints and has the authority to act on complaints, including assessing penalties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.