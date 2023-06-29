An All True Bill was handed down by the Logan County, Ky. Grand Jury on June 2, 2023, against 17-year-old De’Carlos Lamont Poindexter, younger brother of Jaquavon Rayvon Poindexter, 21, who was indicted in 2022 for murdering Fort Campbell soldier Joshua Burks in Olmstead, Ky. The Poindexters are from Hopkinsville, Ky.
According to Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr, De’Carlos Lamont Poindexter is being tried as an adult.
Burks, a soldier with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), was found shot and killed on Kenny Stratton Road in Logan County, Ky. on Aug. 13, 2022. He was in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.
According to the Kentucky State Police Post 3 investigation, Jaquavon Rayvon Poindexter was at a field/barn party on Kenny Stratton Road with a minor, De’Carlos Lamont Poindexter, and Laotis Buckley, 22. Buckley, also of Hopkinsville, was indicted last year for Complicity to Murder in the case.
According to police, Jaquavon Rayvon Poindexter discharged a firearm once as they were leaving the party in a vehicle belonging to Poindexter’s mother, killing the 20-year-old Burks. According to the arrest warrant, De’Carlos Lamont Poindexter discharged a firearm 11 times, with three projectiles hitting a vehicle belonging to Burks.
Following the shooting, the three individuals fled from Kenny Stratton Road.
De’Carlos Lamont Poindexter was indicted on 14 counts.
Counts 1-11: That on or about Aug. 13, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., De’Carlos Lamont Poindexter committed the offense of Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, when under circumstances which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to bystanders, discharged a firearm 11 times in their presence.
Count 12-13: That on or about Aug. 13, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., De’Carlos Lamont Poindexter committed the offense of Tampering with Physical Evidence, when believing that an official proceeding was pending, or may be instituted, he disposed of evidence including two firearms, believing that said evidence was about to be used in the official proceeding.
Count 14: That on or about Aug. 13, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., De’Carlos Lamont Poindexter committed the offense of Complicity to Murder, when with the intention of promoting or facilitating the murder of Joshua Berks, he aided or attempted to aid another person, including, but not limited to Jaquavon Poindexter and Laotis Buckley, in planning, or engaging in the conduct, causing the death of Joshua Burks.
Poindexter was arraigned on June 8, 2023.
Born in Visalia, Calif. on July 11, 2002, Burks enlisted in the United States Army from San Jose in 2020 as a signal support systems specialist. In July 2020, he attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Fort Gordon, Ga., and attended signal Advanced Individual Training in October 2020. Burks was then assigned to A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment — Fort Campbell, Ky., as a signal support systems specialist. Specialist Burks’ awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; and Army Service Ribbon.
(0) comments
