Thanks to a spur-of-the-moment idea that began years ago by local radio personality Lon Sosh, families who need a little help at Christmas time will continue to find it.
On Friday, Nov. 19, WRUS Radio Station once again hosted the annual “Brother Joe’s Family Christmas Radiothon” from 2 to 5 p.m. The event is very special and helps raise funding through donations to purchase toys and food items for those less fortunate in our very own community.
This year, the Radiothon raised $8,236.
“Again, we are simply blown away by the generosity of this community and our listeners,” said Chris McGinnis, owner of WRUS. “It’s hard to believe that this was the 12th annual WRUS Bro. Joe’s Family Christmas Radiothon, something that Lon Sosh started on a whim one afternoon to help Bro. Joe Carrico pay for hams for their breakfast. We are honored to be involved in anything that continues the legacy of those two men who cared so much for Logan County.”
For nearly six decades Bro. Joe Carrico coordinated the efforts of Toys for Tots here in Logan County to ensure every child had a toy at Christmas. The pastor felt it was of extreme importance not to forget those who are in need. Since his passing, Bro. Mike and Janice Humble of the Agape Service Foundation have picked up the initiative of collecting toys and food items calling the movement Bro. Joe’s Family Christmas. Several volunteers help to assure this need is not forgotten, including WRUS.
Christmas shopping at the Carrico Center began today. Applications were taken in the month of November, however, the non-profit is not turing anyone away who may need to come and shop. Grandparents Day is set for Dec. 15th and 16th. The Agape Service Foundation is located at 501 Johnson Street, Russellville.
“Our community is a tremendous benevolent community and it is a blessing to live in Logan County,” said Bro. Mike Humble. “What Chris, Don, and Mila have done at radio is amazing. Since we still cannot have the country ham breakfast due to COVID, the Radiothon has been a Godsend. They give all this time and I appreciate it. WRUS is a community-based radio station and I am so thankful for them.”
Humble said the Radiothon is the biggest fundraiser for Bro. Joe’s Family Christmas at this time and allows Agape to continue to reach the families of this community who need it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.