Econolodge of Russellville ranked #1 in nation

Choice Hotels held their 66th annual convention in Las Vegas, Nevada from May 3-5, 2022. The Econolodge hotel of Russellville, KY has been recognized with a prestigious 2022 Best of Choice award from Choice Hotels International, Inc franchisor of the Econolodge brand.
The Best of Choice Award is awarded to the top hotels within the company’s domestic and international portfolio, representing tremendous accomplishment. As one of the top-tier properties operating under the Econolodge flag, the hotel’s staff has demonstrated an exceptional focus on guest satisfaction and dedication to superior service. Award criteria are evaluated by Choice Hotels through its official property ranking reports based on guest reviews. As of today, Econolodge of Russellville, KY is ranked #1 out of 671 Econolodge properties in the United States.
“As a leading hotel franchisor, we count on our owners to make sure each guest that stays at each and every one of our hotels feels welcome, wanted, and respected,” said Tim Tobin, Vice President, franchisee onboarding and learning, Choice Hotels. “Award-winning hotels like the Econolodge have demonstrated their commitment to delivering on this brand promise and more, and we are proud to honor their accomplishments as an example for others to follow.”
Mr. Pradip (Peter) Patel, who is the owner/operator of the Econolodge, along with his wife Gita are incredibly proud to have received this prestigious award.
“Anyone who comes to stay with us, we want them to feel welcomed and like home. Our priority is to make sure our guests feel safe and are satisfied with clean and comfortable rooms. We could not have done this without the help of our amazing staff, who have always shown up to make this possible,” said Patel. “We are extremely humbled and happy to serve this amazing community. Some of our guests have become like family who have known us for many many years and have always stayed loyal to us. We have many that come from all over the country but also outside of the US to work at some of our big plants in Logan County and we are so thankful for the business they bring into our small town”.
The Econolodge has previously received the Ring of Honor award for the past 10 years, which is top 1% in their brand and they have also received the Hotel of the Year award back in 2017.
Mr. Patel is a very active member in the town of Russellville including Vice Chairman of Logan County Tourism, board member of Logan County Chamber of Commerce, and member of Russellville Rotary Club, and he also recently became an elected President for EconoLodge Franchisees Association of America (ELFA).
