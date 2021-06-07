The Olmstead Site-Based Decision-Making Council met Saturday, June 5, 2021, for principal selection and chose Katina Kemplin as the new principal with a unanimous vote.
She replaces Mrs. Bonnie Watson who announced her retirement this spring.
Kemplin has 12 years of administrative experience, including her service as assistant principal of Olmstead School for the past five years. She has 27 years of educational experience.
“Mrs. Kemplin has done an extraordinary job as assistant principal of Olmstead School for the last five years,” said SBDM council member Nathan Powell. “She has helped the school build on the legacy of excellence of Olmstead throughout her time here.”
Kemplin graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education specializing in Mathematics and Social Studies. She earned her Master of Arts in Middle Grades Education from Western Kentucky University in 1996. She has also earned her Rank 1 in Administration for K-12 Principalship.
“I was honored to work with Olmstead’s Site-Based Decision-Making Council to name the new principal of Olmstead School,” said Logan County Schools superintendent Paul Mullins. “Olmstead School has a rich tradition of success, and the Council focused on who would continue the work of previous administrators.”
“We were very impressed with the candidate pool. After much deliberation, Mrs. Kemplin rose to the forefront of applicants,” said SBDM council member Kevin Bush. “We are confident in Mrs. Kemplin’s ability to continue the strong family and culture-based atmosphere and the tradition of excellence at Olmstead School.”
Kemplin lives in Auburn with her husband Ben and their son Jackson.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.