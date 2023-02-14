Barker, Christopher Dynell-02/02/2023-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st
Bauer, Michael D.-02/03/2023-No Registration Plates-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Bellar, Paul David-02/02/2023-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Cline, James E.-02/02/2023-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense)
Collins, Danielle Christine-02/08/2023-Contempt Of Court (Juvenile Public Offense)
Conner, Justin D.-02/07/2023-State Inmate
Cook, Megan Lashay-02/07/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Covington, Eric Shane-02/08/2023-No Registration Plates-License To Be In Possession-Failure To Appear-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Giving Officer False Identifying Information-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Receiving Stolen Property $500 < $1,000-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Deg, 1st Off Hydrocodone-Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon
Crite, Quinton L.-02/07/2023-Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Disorderly Conduct, 2Nd Degree-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 < $1,000-Tbut Or Disp Auto $500 < $1,000-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting-Theft Of Legend Drug 1st Offense Or Value U/$300-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Possession Of Synthetic Drugs — 2nd Or Subsequent Offense
Cropper, April L.-02/07/2023-Improper Equipment-No Tail Lamps-No Registration Receipt-License To Be In Possession-License Plate Not Legible-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Failure To Appear
Daugherty, Joshua Daniel-02/03/2023-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
Davenport, Kimberly S.-02/02/2023-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree — Amphetamine-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Persistent Felony Offender II-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required
Day, Kristen Leeann-02/02/2023-Murder-Engaging In Organized Crime-Persistent Felony Offender II
Dearmond, James Mark-02/06/2023-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure To Appear-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Drink Alcoholic Bev In Public Place (1st & 2nd Off)
Dearmond, Sylena C.-02/06/2023-Failure To Appear
Drayton, Everette J.-02/08/2022-Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
Duncan, Joshua Lee-02/08/2023-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)-Criminal Trespass-1st Degree
Evans, Anjali D.-02/02/2023-Contempt Of Court By Witness, Juror Officer
Farmer, Sharon L.-02/05/2023-Speeding 10 Mph Over Limit-No Registration Receipt-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1St Off-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st-Poss Of Marijuana
Fuller, Bronson E.-02/08/2023-Burglary, 3rd Degree-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks
Graham, Ja Twaon K.-02/08/2023-Speeding 19 Mph Over Limit-Instructional Permit Violations-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Gray, Chancie Meshay-02/06/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Hendrix, Mindy K.-02/06/2023-Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc (189A.010(1B) — 1st
Hester, Lilyann M.-02/05/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Huddleston, Marvon L.-02/04/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Klumpp, Kasey J.-02/08/2023-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off
Logan, Michael A.-02/08/2023-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
Mabon, Antonio Michael-02/06/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Martin-Luttrell, Gina Michelle-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Mctire, Stephine Danielle-02/02/2023-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 2nd Degree, 1st Off
Morgan, Robert Kendal-02/06/2023-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistanc To Order
Nickerson, Matthew Andrew-02/07/2023-Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO-Hold For Other
Nourse, Paul Douglas-02/04/2023-Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO-Burglary, 2nd Degree
Raines, Christopher Joe-02/07/2023-State Inmate
Richardson, Kandice S.-02/02/2023-Failure To Dim Headlights-Rear License Not Illuminated-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License-No Registration Plates-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off
Richey, Mark Allen-02/07/2023-State Inmate
Samuels, Deshawn D.-02/04/2023-Speeding 20 Mph Over Limit-No Operators-Moped License-No Registration Receipt-Display Or Poss Of Cancelled Or Fictitious Oper Li-No Registration Plates-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Smith, Jerry E.-02/02/2023-Speeding 22 Mph Over Limit-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Non Payment Of Fines-Drug Paraphernalia — Advertisement-Poss Of Marijuana
Thompson, Corey Martez-02/07/2023-Failure To Appear
Whitaker, Jeffery E.-02/06/2023-Speeding 16 Mph Over Limit-Disregarding Stop Sign-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 < $1,000-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin)-Agg. Traff In Cont Sub (> Or = 10 Grams Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives-Engaging In Organized Crime
Wickware, Ernest B.-02/04/2023-Improper Turning-Careless Driving-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibitedoper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc (189A.010(1B) — 3rd (Agg Cir)
Willis, Travis Jr.-02/05/2023-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Wright, Carl Franklin-02/04/2023-Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offenses
