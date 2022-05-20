The 74th Adairville Strawberry Festival will begin this week on Thursday, May 19th, and continue through the 21st. The festival, which has been going on in Logan’s southern town since 1947, was canceled in 2020-2021 due to the COVID pandemic. This year, the festival plans numerous events mostly held in the downtown area of Adairville.
Thursday’s events include: Casey’s Rides begin at 4 p.m. (armbands are $35 each), The Strawberry Shoppe will be returning to the square beginning at 3 p.m., and Clay Bilyeu will be hosting karaoke on the square at 6 p.m.
Friday’s events include: Casey’s Rides beginning at 1 p.m., crafts at 1 p.m., The Strawberry Shoppe will open at 3 p.m., and there will be dancing at 7 p.m. on the square.
Saturday’s events include: A firefighter’s pancake breakfast from 5:30-9 a.m., crafts at 10 a.m., The Strawberry Shoppe opens at 12 p.m., Casey’s Rides begin at 12 p.m., Star-Spangled Banner at 12 p.m., Son’s of the American Revolution Color Gourd presents folding of the flag, a history of Adairville at 1 p.m., the famous Jackson Dickinson Duel at 2 p.m., Miss Lee Dockins interview and performance at 3 p.m., the Kentuckasseans featuring Eric Cameron at 5 p.m., dancing on the square with Cody Kirby and Friends at 6 p.m., and helicopter rides (for $20 you can ride over Adairville). This event will be located in the parking lot of the former Dean Funeral Home.
“We are so excited to have the festival back,” said Adairville Mayor Blake. “This is something I always remember being a part of Adairville. I went to the Strawberry Festival throughout my childhood. It’s always been such a big part of Adairville.”
