Even as Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) coordinators were being honored around the Commonwealth as part of state-wide FRYSC appreciation week the first of February, there was a bill being discussed in the state senate that had many people involved in FRYSC up in arms. According to the bill summary, it appeared the bill intended to do away with the program and replace it with the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS), the same organization that oversees programs like foster care, food stamps, and domestic violence prevention.
Unfortunately, it appears that the intent of the bill was completely misrepresented by the bill summary, resulting in a state-wide backlash. The end result is that proposed changes to FRYSC have been removed from the bill, and the school-based organization will remain the same.
When Senate Bill 48 was introduced, the online summary was almost as long as many full bills. Not surprising, with as ambitious a goal as lies behind it.
The bill’s sponsor is Stephen Meredith, senator for District 5, which includes Ohio, Breckenridge, Butler, Grayson, and Meade counties. He said it is his intent to streamline what has become the largest agency in state government.
“It came as a result of a task force we had this summer to look at the reorganization of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services,” he explained. “My bill (contains) the recommendations that came out of that task force.”
One particular section of the proposal sparked major concern in offices across the state, those of directors of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers. Those sites, located on school campuses, meet a variety of needs of students and their families.
The bill, which is 135 pages long, intended to dissolve the FRYSC office in Frankfort within the current cabinet structure, while leaving the school-based FRYSC offices untouched. But because of the overwhelming backlash from FRYSC personnel and school districts, Meredith said Monday he had removed the section that would have placed the agency under the umbrella of the Department of Education and Workforce Development. He added he was afraid that one section would torpedo the entire proposal.
“What’s interesting about this is, of all the recommendations that came out of the task force, this is one that is least impacted,” he said.
The senator said he had received numerous nervous emails regarding the changes for FRYSC, but no one ever asked about the intent of the bill itself.
“The Cabinet of Health and Family Services is the largest cabinet in state government,” Meredith explained. “They have over 7,000 employees. They are responsible for the allocation of about $30 billion in state and federal funds. We want to make it more effective, more efficient, and more responsive to our constituents in Kentucky.”
Meredith related that during the hearings held over the summer, FRYSC Director Melissa Goins told legislators it did not matter to whom her office answered, the mission and the work would remain the exact same.
“Of all the programs we offer in the state of Kentucky, FRYSC is one of the very best,” he added. “I don’t know of any other area that has more respect from the General Assembly for what they’ve accomplished. It has nothing to do with their doing a good job or a bad job. That’s totally irrelevant.”
Formed in 1990 by the Kentucky Educational Reform Act (KERA), FRYSC is an adjunct to the Kentucky Department of Education. Its mission is to “remove non-academic barriers to learning as a means to enhance student academic success.”
Moving the agency from CFHS to the Department of Education and Workforce Development “aligns those responsibilities and accountabilities to where we want to place them,” Meredith said.
The draft of the bill included the possibility of moving FRYSC to the Department of Community Based Services, but the senator said that was an error. The legislature had no intention of making that move.
“I’m not looking at just today,” he said. “I’m looking at ten years down the road. I think over the next decade we are going to have to give funding priority to education and workforce development.”
Rapidly rising inflation, low workforce participation, and the changing economy are all factors in bringing FRYSC under the umbrella of education. It would have ensured funding for the agency as budget priorities change in the coming years, Meredith stated.
Jama Madison, LCHS Youth Services Center Coordinator and LCHS Ambassador Coordinator said, “I am so thankful to anyone that contacted the legislators in support of FRYSC’s not being moved and leaving us under the cabinet. Frankfort heard you and for that we are so grateful. We felt that the possibility of being moved from under the Cabinet of Families and Children would have been a big mistake in making the centers not as successful as we have been for so long. Remaining where we are will continue for FRYSC Coordinators to be successful in providing for our families and children and for us to remain to bring vital programs into our schools each and every day. FRYSC’s have proved to be a successful program to serve families and students of Kentucky for over 32 years. I have had the honor to be a part of this wonderful program for 30 years all in Logan County schools.”
The bill went to the committee, but with an amendment that would leave FRYSC in the CHFS.
Contributors of this article include Chris Cooper, M G McKinley, and Matt Hughes.
