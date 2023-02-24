Even as Family Resource Youth Service Center (FRYSC) coordinators were being honored around the Commonwealth as part of state-wide FRYSC appreciation week the first of February, there was a bill being discussed in the state senate that had many people involved in FRYSC up in arms. According to the bill summary, it appeared the bill intended to do away with the program and replace it with the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS), the same organization that oversees programs like foster care, food stamps, and domestic violence prevention.

Unfortunately, it appears that the intent of the bill was completely misrepresented by the bill summary, resulting in a state-wide backlash. The end result is that proposed changes to FRYSC have been removed from the bill, and the school-based organization will remain the same.

(0) comments

