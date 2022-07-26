Logan County Fiscal Court members agreed to release the last three years of its financial records to the Logan County Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) to help secure a bank loan to build a spec building. Speculative, or “spec” buildings are built by developers with the goal of attracting tenants during or shortly after construction. LEAD Executive Director Jim DeCesare approached the court on July 12th asking for the financials.

“We spoke with financial institutions about a loan and they all said they needed to get the last three years of financials from fiscal court to begin giving us details to begin the process,” said DeCesare. The county is not borrowing the money for this project, only considering backing it.

