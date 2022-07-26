Logan County Fiscal Court members agreed to release the last three years of its financial records to the Logan County Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) to help secure a bank loan to build a spec building. Speculative, or “spec” buildings are built by developers with the goal of attracting tenants during or shortly after construction. LEAD Executive Director Jim DeCesare approached the court on July 12th asking for the financials.
“We spoke with financial institutions about a loan and they all said they needed to get the last three years of financials from fiscal court to begin giving us details to begin the process,” said DeCesare. The county is not borrowing the money for this project, only considering backing it.
In June, DeCesare came to fiscal court asking the body for financial support to build a 100,000-square-foot speculative building at the Shelton Lane Industrial Park in Russellville. DeCesare asked the court to either serve as a co-signer on a loan or issue a bond. He added that Logan County is in the sweet spot for industrial development and a building will make it happen.
According to DeCesare, recent statistics show 6,000 people leave Logan County every day to work elsewhere while 3,000 come into the county to work. This is a net loss of 3,000. “Our goal is to create industrial jobs to allow residents to stay here and not have to commute,” said DeCesare.
The Industrial Development Authority (IDA) is an arm of LEAD and owns the property on Shelton Lane that is ready for industrial development. However, what it lacks to be competitive and “Speed to Market” ready, is a building, said DeCesare.
“Right now, we have a pad ready for an 80,000 square foot building. However, site selectors are now saying 100,000 square feet is the minimum. We would like to put 100,000 square foot speculative building on that site that could be expanded as much as 400,000 square feet if needed,” said DeCesare.
DeCesare says there have been 8-9 site visits all looking for a 100,000-square-foot building. He noted there was one prospect that looked at the Shelton Lane site but ended up going to Warren County because they already had a building ready. “Eighty% of our clients want a building under construction or one that has been newly constructed to move into,” said DeCesare.
There are several “nice things” about the Shelton Lane site, noted DeCesare. All the utilities are there and there could be a rail spur added if needed. The location is 1,000 feet from a 4-lane bypass, with Russellville being one of only two cities in the state that have a complete bypass. The property is already zoned heavy industrial. All that it needs is a building, which DeCesare says would be sold or leased within two years.
DeCesare said he has talked to five different contractors and the cost will be approximately $4 million. The timeline for the building completion is between 10-12 months after funding is approved.
Judge-Executive Logan Chick asked DeCesare if he had spoken to the Russellville City Council yet since the build will be within the city limits. DeCesare responded, “The mayor has been on vacation. I need to talk to them more about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.