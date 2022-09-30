On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 Tobacco & Heritage Festival Queen Pageant at the deGraffenreid Auditorium. This event kicks off the first event of the Tobacco & Heritage Festival.
Twenty-five high school-aged girls competed for the title of Tobacco & Heritage Festival Queen with Eva Bouldin, a senior at Logan County High School, taking the crown. Eva is the daughter of Thomas and Lori Bouldin. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice.
The first runner-up was Lily Bibb, with the second runner-up going to Dory Scott, and the third runner-up given to Emma Jackson. Miss Congeniality and top ten went to Ellie George.
Other contestants included Morgan Taylor, Mattie Stratton, Meredith Chapman, Sophia Corbin, Erin Hochstetler, Lillian Harris (top ten), Jordan Cothern, Ella Violette, Elana Edler, Avy Marshall, Akiah Bell, Rhyan Curry (top ten), Graciann Beard (top ten), Rileigh Gossett, Natalie Cates (top ten), Madison Cardwell, Carley Covington, Lauren Fuller (top 10), Lyla Porter, and Landry Faith Hankins.
Ben Brown served as the emcee for the event. Stage decorations were provided by Ruth Ellens Flowers. Floral bouquets were provided by Oak N Ivy Florist. Photography for the event was provided by Sarah Herron Photography. Sponsors for the event were H&H Sheetmetal, Logan Aluminum, and US Bank.
Volunteers for the 2022 Tobacco & Heritage Festival Queen Pageant included Ann Page McReynolds, Angie Robertson, Alvy Holloway, Molly Roberson, Lisa Davis, Elleana Lowe, and Jeff Manley.
The Queen and her court will ride in the Tobacco & Heritage Festival Parade on Saturday, Oct. 8th through downtown Russellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.