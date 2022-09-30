On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 Tobacco & Heritage Festival Queen Pageant at the deGraffenreid Auditorium. This event kicks off the first event of the Tobacco & Heritage Festival.

Twenty-five high school-aged girls competed for the title of Tobacco & Heritage Festival Queen with Eva Bouldin, a senior at Logan County High School, taking the crown. Eva is the daughter of Thomas and Lori Bouldin. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice.

