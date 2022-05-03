Manufactured home must be moved

A manufactured home placed on 4th Street in Russellville has to be moved, according to a recent decision by the Logan Circuit Court which ordered the removal on April 21 in an Opinion and Order denying Cecil and Stacey Whitler’s petition for judicial review and granting injunctive relief directing the removal of the structure placed without a valid permit.
On March 31, 2021, the Whitlers placed a residential structure on a lot they own at 670 East 4th Street, Russellville. On April 1, 2021, the City of Russellville notified the Whitlers that the structure was in violation of various city zoning regulations. A “stop work” order was issued by Zoning Administrator, Joe Perry.
According to Russellville City Attorney Elizabeth Teel, on May 3, 2021, and May 24, 2021, the Board of Adjustments held public meetings to review the Whitler’s non-conforming use of the property.
“At the conclusion of the May 24th meeting, the Board of Adjustments unanimously voted to deny the Whitler’s any variance to the city’s zoning regulations. The Whitlers failed to remove the structure, resulting in the city filing a lawsuit in Logan Circuit Court asking for an injunction requiring the structure to be removed,” said Teel.
At a hearing in November 2021, the Logan Circuit Court Ordered that the zoning administrator provide the Whitler’s a written decision on the building permit application they had previously submitted. The zoning administrator immediately issued a written denial of the Whitler’s building permit application. This denial legally entitled the Whitlers to a review of the denial by the Board of Adjustments.
According to Teel, on Dec. 14, 2021, the Russellville Board of Adjustments held a public hearing to review the denial of the building permit. At the conclusion of that hearing, the Board of Adjustments voted 2 to 1 to uphold the permit denial on the basis that the structure was not the type of residential structure allowable on that property pursuant to the city’s zoning regulations.
“The Whitlers appealed that decision of the Board of Adjustments to the Logan Circuit Court and the city renewed its motion before the Circuit Court for an injunction,” said Teel. “The Logan Circuit Court held a final evidentiary hearing on the matter on April 15, 2022, and ultimately issued an Order directing that the structure be removed from the property on or before May 6, 2022.”
“We feel that we were treated poorly by the city and their elected officials,” said the Whitlers who claim they were originally told that it would be okay to put their home on the property, and there was no restrictions on this lot. “My husband has had police officers show up to his work and our home over a code violation. That has affected me and my children and has caused us unnecessary drama,” said Mrs. Whitler.
The Whitlers believe the zoning officer has cost them thousands of dollars. “We had multiple meetings with him and this was never a problem until it was already there. The property set for months empty and yet no one said anything to us,” Mrs. Whitler claims.
With the reenactment of the historical board, said the couple, they fear they will never be able to do anything with their property, and it will be just another empty lot.
“This was alot better looking than the original property and most of the surrounding ones as well,” the Whitlers believe, adding, “We think the city picks and chooses what they want to enforce and what they want to overlook. If you look down the street, there are multiple condemned properties and vacant ones as well. This would have been a drastic improvement and could have inspired change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.