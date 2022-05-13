MAY EVENTSYouth Craft Kit Pick Up
May 16 at all branches, while supplies last
Pick up your weekly craft pack. All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, and glue provided on request.
Crafts & Chats
May 19, 26 at the Russellville branch
Join us for a couple of hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us.
Game Night
May 19, 26 at 6 p.m. Online
Weekly game nights are over on the Logan Speculative Fiction Group (private group, ask to join).
Storytime
May 13, 27 at 10 a.m. at the Russellville branch
Welcome back to storytime. We are so excited to be back and reading with you. Join us Fridays for an hour of stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and social time for you and your pre-k children. Designed for ages 5 and under. Everyone welcome.
Free Comic Book Day
May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Russellville branch
It’s Free Comic Book Day. Stop by the Russellville Branch for an FCBD exclusive short comic. Supplies are limited and first-come, first-served.
Movie Night
May 21, 28 at 9 p.m. Online
Join the Logan Speculative Fiction Group for weekly movie nights. This program will run through Kanopy, so make sure you have an account beforehand.
Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
May 23 at 10 a.m. at the Russellville branch
Teen crafts are available while supplies last. Ask for one at the front desk.
Spring Things Giveaway
May 11-25 at the Russellville branch
Stop by to enter for a few springtime goodies at the Russellville Library for 18 plus.
Board Meeting
May 16 at 5 p.m. at the Russellville branch. Open to the public.
Aprons with Mrs.Richardson
May 18 at 2 p.m. at the Russellville branch
Evelyn Richardson is joining us for a chat about the use of aprons. Historical, the ways she’s used them, and more.
Little Panther Academy
May 20 at 10 a.m. in the former Russellville Middle School Library
Russellville Independent Schools and Logan County Public Library are teaming up again to host the Little Panther Academy. The Little Panther Academy will occur once a month at Russellville Schools in the former RMS library at 210 East 7th Street in front of Rhea Stadium.
This is open to ages birth to 5 years old and not currently enrolled in a childcare/school setting in the Logan County and Russellville community. Families can learn right alongside their littles through music, movement, and crafts. A light snack and drink will be served to the families as well. Each family will go home with 1 storybook and 1 alphabet learning set this month. The LPA is made possible through grants and community partnerships. For more information, contact Mindy Key or Michele McCloughan at RIS for further information at 270-726-3927 or 270-726-6129.
Closed for Memorial Day
All branches will be closed on May 30th. No items will be due May 30
Book & Movie Discussion
May 31 at 6 p.m. Online
What media have you enjoyed this month? Share it with us. Join in-person to join the discussion and maybe you’ll find your new favorite book or movie.
