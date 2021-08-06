The final totals are in... Stuff The Bus Foundation of SOKY and caring volunteers raised a grand total of $20,563 in and for our community.
One-hundred% of the total raised will be distributed to the Family Resource Youth Service Cenetrs (FRYSC) of Logan County and Russellville Independent Schools.
The Russellville Priceless IGA, a valued partner for the cause, raised $15,789 during the Houchens Industries Summer of Giving. The Inaugural Russellville LIVE Concert at The LOFT -Presented by the Russellville Keller Williams Realty Team, raised $4,044, and the one-hour Creative Canvas By You Paint Party raised $730, to push over the $20k total.
“I am simply blown away by our community’s generosity! Priceless IGA Manager Kim Nolan continues to find new and creative ways to raise money, and her entire team has bought in. Her dedication to Stuff the Bus, our local FRYSCs, and the children of this community is remarkable,” said Chris McGinnis of WRUS and Stuff the Bus volunteer. “By including many of our local businesses, elected officials, and individuals, collecting everything from pennies to hundreds of dollars at a time, she was able to crush her goal of $15,000 this year. From the parade-in-the-rain to the Parking Lot Party, everything was fun and focused on leveling the playing field for every child in our area.”
McGinnis added, “I was ecstatic to hear from Lisa Miller, Carla Anderson, and Kristy Miller, of the Russellville Keller Williams Realty Team, that they were going to donate the proceeds of their Russellville LIVE Concert at the Loft to Stuff the Bus. It was a wonderful event, with a great band (Fortunate Sons) and a raucous crowd, eager to have a good time and open their wallets. Once Lisa realized how close we were to breaking the $20,000 mark, she immediately began planning a one-hour Paint Party at Creative Canvas By You. Another fun crowd gathered to paint, with the finished products sold online to achieve the goal. I’m not known to be speechless, but it’s safe to say this is about as close as I get. The support from the people of Russellville and Logan County for our children is amazing and I am proud that 100% of these funds will be distributed by Stuff the Bud of Southern Kentucky, directly to our local Family Resource and Youth Service Centers.”
Since 2005 the Stuff the Bus mission has been to provide a level playing field for all children in Southern Kentucky, making sure that every child walks in on the first day of school with the essential supplies needed to be able to connect with the teacher and classmates. By creating this level playing field, it creates a chance for each child to have a successful school year.
Every single item or monetary donation collected stays locally with children, teachers, and classrooms in Southern Kentucky. As of now, the Stuff the Bus Foundation is able to reach kids from kindergarten through high school, and all benefit from the supplies of Stuff the Bus.
Because our local schools have committed to easing the burden by providing school supplies for their students, FRYSCs will be able to focus their resources on other basic needs like food and clothing for students in crisis thanks to the additional funds.
“This year was my first experience to help with Stuff the Bus. It will not be my last,” said Dana Bell. “The gift of working for this community has no price tag. It is priceless! Furthermore, knowing that the focus is our children creates a desire to not only give monetarily but to give my time. Time given to our community and children is most definitely time well spent.”
Debbie Browder with the Russellville FRYSC said, “I am just elated at the outpouring of contributions from our community. We exceeded what I thought we would raise and it really touched my heart.”
Bobbie Jo Repsher of the Lewisburg FRYCS said, “Thank you Logan County for your support of Stuff the Bus. This was great and can’t wait to make it bigger next year.”
Kristy Cartas of the Chandler’s FRYSC said, “I am so thankful for every person involved in the Stuff the Bus campaign. The donations make it possible for us to better serve our families. Since being in Family Resource, I have been blown away by our community and how they always come together to help us meet the needs of our schools, and most importantly, our students. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful for each and every one of you.”
Kim Nolan of Priceless IGA said, “It was a wonderful turnout this year. The community really jumped in and helped out. This is the biggest year this far.” Priceless IGA has been participating in Stuff the Bus for five years beginning collecting supplies for local schools.
Repsher thanks several community partners for turning out and helping local students. Some of those included WRUS Chris McGinnis, Kim Nolan, and staff of Priceless IGA; Joshua Matthews and Christy Lucas; Air Evac; Logan County Sheriff’s Department; Russellville Police Department; Adairville, Lewisburg, and Russellville Fire Departments; Logan County Search & Rescue, Logan County Chaplain, Russellville READ; Camp Joy/John Evans, Marty Wilhelm White and Ally White and the raffle ladies, and all who came out to volunteer as dunkees at the Priceless IGA parking lot party.
“I am in such awe of how much Logan County rallied together blessing all our students. So many people volunteered in countless ways plus gave a $1 and some gave more and it all added up to assist our students which are our future,” Repsher added.
If anyone would like to learn more about the organization or donate anytime, they can visit www.stuffthebusky.com
