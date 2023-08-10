On Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Deputy Colin Smith of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Chevy Malibu for suspicion of operating under the influence in the area of the Russellville Bypass and Clarksville Road.

When Deputy Smith initiated his emergency lights, the vehicle turned onto Clarksville Road. The Chevy Malibu continued South on Clarksville Road and began to pass other motorists in a no-passing zone. At that time, Deputy Smith activated his emergency sirens and continued to pursue the vehicle South. During the pursuit, the vehicle traveled into the opposing lane of travel multiple times and continued to pass other motorists while speeding in excess of 95 mph.

