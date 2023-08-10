On Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Deputy Colin Smith of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Chevy Malibu for suspicion of operating under the influence in the area of the Russellville Bypass and Clarksville Road.
When Deputy Smith initiated his emergency lights, the vehicle turned onto Clarksville Road. The Chevy Malibu continued South on Clarksville Road and began to pass other motorists in a no-passing zone. At that time, Deputy Smith activated his emergency sirens and continued to pursue the vehicle South. During the pursuit, the vehicle traveled into the opposing lane of travel multiple times and continued to pass other motorists while speeding in excess of 95 mph.
The pursuit entered into Todd County where a Todd County Sheriff’s Office unit was able to successfully deploy spike strips and deflate one of the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle came to a stop in the 5000 Block of Russellville Road (Todd County) where the operator, later identified as Jimmie Browder, 35, of Springfield, Tenn., then fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Deputy Smith was able to take Browder into custody.
Browder was transported to the Logan County Detention Center and charged with Speeding 26MPH or Greater Over, Reckless Driving, Fleeing Motor Vehicle — 1st Degree, Fleeing on Foot — 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment — 1st Degree (police officer), Operating on a Suspended License, DUI 15 (Aggravated Circumstance), Improper Passing, and Failure of Owner to Maintain Insurance. Browder also had two felony arrest warrants out of Robertson County, Tenn. for the sale of fentanyl and heroin, and a probation violation warrant for a felony offense.
