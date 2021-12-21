Once school was canceled last week due to the tornado, the Logan County Cougars used that time not to rest and recover, but instead to go out and work to assist those that were impacted.
The basketball teams traveled together out Coopertown Road to help clean up. After cleanup on Monday, the Lady Cougars hit the gym for practice but on Tuesday, when school was canceled again, the girls wanted to go back and continue to help, despite having a game Tuesday evening. Those players and managers included Kadyn Costello, Gracie Borders, Emily Borders, Elana Edler, Carrie Gloyd, Zoe Scipio, Nora Epley, Ella Lawson, Emerson McKinnis, Sierra Sieber, Maratia Coyle, and Keirstein Harper. On day two, several of the Cougar boys basketball team joined in to help as well. They were Brady Hinton, Lane Atkinson, Chance Sweeney, Davin Yates, Harper Butler, Cade Wall, Evan Campbell, and Jake Reagan.
“So many times it’s the adults that are supposed to set an example to the youth but I think often times it is us that need to look to them,” said Lady Cougar Head Coach Dedra Adler. “It would have been easy for these kids to take advantage of a couple of days off of school but instead they were eager to go out and help others.”
Adler added, “These students make me proud often by the way they carry themselves on the court, in the community, and in the classroom, but watching all these kids step up on those days made me extra proud of them. Not only did they help out but they had fun doing it. As they were lifting heavier items I would hear them joke and say, ‘teamwork guys, it’s game day, let’s lift this as a team’ or ‘nobody needs to be a hero, let’s lift this together.’ I saw their smiles and really enjoyed watching them bond further. They are an absolutely amazing group and I am so thankful for this basketball family!”
Sophomore Emerson McKinnis said, “Last year COVID kept us away from each other but this year the tornadoes allowed us to come together. God calls us to serve and that’s what we’ll do. Not for the recognition but to support our community. In a time of trouble, we come together to help each other out. It really is more than basketball.”
Sophomore Emily Borders said, “Seeing so many people and families that we know and care for lose everything in just a couple of hours is devastating. Not only for them but for the people around them too. When you look around at the place where a house used to stand, and now all you see is the foundation…that makes you want to help. People lost a bed to sleep in, food to eat, clothes to wear, everything. And knowing that you have the luxury of having those things whenever you need them, and now they don’t, you want to do everything you can to give them that back. Even if it’s just as simple as picking up limbs. Letting those people know that they have the support of their community behind them and they’re not alone during the Christmas season has a huge impact. I was blessed to be able to take part in helping and will continue to pray and help in any way that I can.”
