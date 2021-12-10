Game NightsDec. 16, 23, 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Weekly game nights (online) are over on the Logan Speculative Fiction Group (private group, you must ask to join).
Movie NightsDec. 11, 18 at 9 p.m.
Join the Logan Speculative Fiction Group (online) for weekly movie nights. This program will run through Kanopy, so make sure you have an account beforehand.
Youth Craft Kit Pick UpDec. 13, 20 at 10 a.m.
Russellville Library
Pick up your weekly craft pack. All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, and glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last.
Teen Craft Kit Pick UpDec. 20 at 10 a.m.
Russellville Library
Teen crafts are available, while supplies last. Ask for one at the front desk.
Ornament Craft KitDec. 13 at 10 a.m.
Russellville Library
Stop by and pick up an ornament kit to make. Available while supplies last. Pick up at the Russellville Library. Visit the LCPL | Adult Programming page for updates.
Board MeetingDec. 20 at 5 p.m.
Russellville Library. Open to the public.
CLOSED for Christmas all branchesDec. 24 & 25
CLOSED for New Year’s all branchesDec. 31 & Jan. 1
Out with the Old, In with the New: New Year’s e-Waste RecyclingJan. 7, 2022, 1 p.m.
Russellville Library
Christmas has come and gone. It’s a new year with new gadgets. Bring your old electronics to be recycled instead of throwing them away.
Logan County Library and Adairville e-Waste are happy to announce a New Years recycling event. Many people receive new electronics for Christmas and don’t know what to do with the old items. Instead of throwing them in a landfill, recycle them and ensure that our beautiful bluegrass state can stay beautiful and clean for the next generation.
Please visit www.adairvilleewaste.com/accepted-items to see a list of items that we can accept for free. If you would like to recycle a Flat screen TV/Monitor or a CRT Monitor, there is a $20 dollar fee to cover the recycling costs of these items.
For more information about the events listed, please call 270-726-6129.
