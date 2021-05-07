A major renovation project in Russellville is now complete, turning a long-standing vacant structure into modern full-service funeral care.
Kirby Funeral Services, located at 110 Franklin Road, Russellville, is now open for business and owner-operator Justin Kirby is more than ready to begin what he says, is a mission to offer what he has been taught his whole life to those who live in his own community.
“It’s all about home and those with who you build relationships,” said Kirby. “I truly feel God has led me to where I am now, and with that, I will fulfill what He has provided.”
Kirby, who lives with his wife and four children in southern Logan County, isn’t new to the funeral home business. In fact, it’s something he has grown up with and is part of who he is.
Justin’s father and grandfather have been very successful in their opening and operating of JC Kirby & Son in Bowling Green. Justin himself helped run the family business, as well as owned and operated his own funeral home in Providence, Ky. Although near and dear to his heart, Justin recently sold the Providence location to follow his mission of opening up where he calls home.
“It’s with great honor to be able to serve Logan County and I am looking forward to everyone being able to see the vision my wife and I have,” Kirby said.
When you walk into Kirby’s you will see that space design was a major factor for Justin and Rebecca. Justin expressed how he doesn’t want those they serve to come into a building and automatically feel they are surrounded by additional sadness.
“Those who have lost a loved one are going through a hard enough time,” said Kirby. “I want to provide a space that celebrates the lives of those who have passed while allowing for their families and friends the space they need to morn.”
These areas can be found throughout Kirby’s, including spacious sitting areas, a kitchen, a dining area for large family dinners after the service, and easily accessible large restrooms facilities to name a few. Another important addition to Kirby’s is the 300 seat chapel.
“So many services I have noticed have to be held at gymnasiums to provide the space necessary for larger gatherings. I wanted to make sure to offer a larger area so those who we serve can accommodate all of those they love during this difficult time,” said Kirby.
If you’d like to see what Kirby Funeral Services has to offer, their door is always open. You are also invited to their open house this Friday, May 7th from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, May 8th from 12-5 p.m. For more information, please call Justin at 270-946-1550 with any question you may have.
