Today, Feb. 23, 2023, Lloyd Jackie Stevenson was sentenced to eight years for a single count of Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, involving a 12-year-old female. While the charge itself is a Class D felony, with a penalty range of one to five years, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Neil Kerr negotiated the higher sentence of eight years due to Stephenson being convicted as a Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree, which allows an enhancement of the penalty range.

The charges do not involve sexual intercourse, otherwise, more serious charges would have been sought. Instead, sexual abuse charges involve the touching of sexual or other intimate parts for the purpose of sexual gratification.

