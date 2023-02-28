Today, Feb. 23, 2023, Lloyd Jackie Stevenson was sentenced to eight years for a single count of Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, involving a 12-year-old female. While the charge itself is a Class D felony, with a penalty range of one to five years, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Neil Kerr negotiated the higher sentence of eight years due to Stephenson being convicted as a Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree, which allows an enhancement of the penalty range.
The charges do not involve sexual intercourse, otherwise, more serious charges would have been sought. Instead, sexual abuse charges involve the touching of sexual or other intimate parts for the purpose of sexual gratification.
Stevenson must complete the Sex Offender Treatment Program while in prison and must be on the Sex Offender Registry for at least 20 years following his release. In addition, Stevenson will be subject to a 5-year conditional discharge after completing his 8-year sentence. During that time, an officer will supervise him with the Division of Probation and Parole.
“Mr. Stevenson is a menace and a predator that needed to be removed from our community,” said Kerr. “I am pleased we reached an appropriate sentence for Mr. Stevenson and spared the victim and her family the burden of a jury trial. I am very proud of the victim in this case for immediately telling her parents what was done to her and grateful her parents took the proper steps to notify the authorities.”
Kerr also thanked the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation and pointed out that the body cam footage that captured statements made by Stevenson the morning after the incident was crucial for the conviction reached in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.