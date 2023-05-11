Approximately 150 Logan County High School students recently attended an aviation career day at the Russellville-Logan County Airport.
In addition to learning about all the various careers in aviation — from pilots and stewardesses to mechanics and air traffic controllers — the students were treated to flight demonstrations.
Companies and organizations on site for the day included the Murray State University Crop Dusting and Drone Technology program, AirEvac medical helicopter, Civil Air Patrol, and the Kentucky Department of Aviation.
LCHS Youth Resource Center Director Jama Madison and LCHS guidance counselor Amy Hallman coordinated this event. Hallman said, “This event has been in the making for several months. The staff there is awesome.” She added, “A few of the speakers and those who demonstrated also included John Keith with crop dusting, an acrobatics demonstration, aviation programs around the area, and so many more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.