Logan County Schools is pleased to announce that Interim Director of Special Education Shannon Batchelor accepted the position permanently. Batchelor has served as Interim Director since 2020.
“I’m honored to be a part of such a great, supportive team in Logan County,” said Batchelor. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve our students and parents and to work alongside the wonderful staff in our district. I look forward to positive days ahead!”
Shannon Batchelor received her Bachelor of Science degree from Western Kentucky University in middle/high school education and psychology. She also received her Ed.S degree in School Psychology from WKU. Batchelor received her certification for Director of Special Education from the University of Louisville.
Having been a lifelong resident of Logan County, Batchelor moved to Logan County Schools in 2008 as a school psychologist. Batchelor has spent the last year and a half serving Logan County Schools as Interim Director of Special Education. Additionally, Batchelor has 14 years of experience as a school psychologist in neighboring Todd County Schools where she also served as Director of Special Education for one year.
— Staff report
