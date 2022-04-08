The Russellville Rotary Club recently hosted its annual local speech contest and also the sectional speech contest.
The local level contestants placed as follows:
1st- Gracee Spears, Logan County High School
2nd- Alexis Carneal, Logan County High School
3rd- Reagan Coursey, Russellville High School
The sectional contestants placed as follows:
1st- Hannah Rager, Muhlenberg County High School
2nd- Madison Frogue, Todd County Central High School,
3rd- Gracee Spears, Logan County High School
The top three contestants at each level win cash prizes and the first-place winner advances to the next level. Congratulations to all of these contestants.
