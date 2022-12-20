On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, former Logan County Constable Michael Holdren was sentenced by Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks to five months in jail for Indirect Criminal Contempt.
Holdren was arrested Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, on a contempt charge for posting TikTok videos showing him drinking alcohol, as well as posting a photo of a flask engraved “Dodged a Bullet.”
Commonwealth Attorney J. Cory Morgan filed a motion with the Logan County Circuit Court Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, asking the judge to set aside and vacate a plea agreement Holdren had accepted earlier in the year to sexual misconduct for beginning a sexual relationship with a victim two weeks after her 16th birthday. Holdren had received pretrial diversion (unsupervised) release for two years for the charge. However, according to Morgan, Holdren should be found guilty of contempt for his recent behavior, citing it was very disrespectful to the court system, the judge, the Commonwealth, and all parties involved.
Nancy Calloway, Holdren’s attorney, said Thursday, “This is an unfortunate situation for all involved. Mr. Holdren did not intend these videos to be disrespectful.” She further contended Holdren thought he was going to be required not to drink alcohol as part of his plea agreement, so he was saying goodbye to alcohol by posting the video the night before his court date.
“The problem was the great notoriety it (the video) received in the press which was beyond his control,” said Calloway adding, “Mr. Holdren does not have a drug or alcohol problem. He has been a respected member of law enforcement, and a constable in this community. He is not a person that normally gets in trouble with the law. He is a person that has upheld the law in this community. Unfortunately, he got involved in a situation.”
Calloway asked the judge Thursday to consider any orders of supervised release due to Holdren and his wife being “very concerned” about the notoriety this has caused. “They have planned to leave the area because of the situation that has evolved.”
Morgan showed the TikTok videos posted by Holdren to the court Thursday.
When asked why he made those videos, Holdren testified saying, “There was a trend going on at the time on TikTok of stupid law things like one guy was on the telephone that was out-running the cops and one was on the telephone saying he was going to leave the country. They had a lot of likes, and with a lot of likes, you get a lot of money, and that’s the only reason why I do videos.”
A video Holdren made the day before the Nov. 8th general election showed him taking a drink of alcohol and telling viewers they could not buy alcohol on election day, to make sure to get it the night before. When asked what his intention was in making that video, Holdren replied, “Random stupidity.”
Holdren also posted a picture of a flask engraved with “Dodging a Bullet.” Some felt the flask conveyed he had “Dodged a Bullet” with his plea agreement of sexual misconduct. Holdren was originally charged with a third-degree rape charge (a Class D felony), but as part of his plea deal, it was amended to a misdemeanor.
Holdren testified the quote was from the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and that he had always wanted a flask that says “Dodging a Bullet” and it was just something he purchased to go along with his flask collection.
“The videos were never directed at anyone,” said Holdren. “It was just random stupidity.”
An emotional Holdren said, “I spent 14 days in a jail cell. I could have probably made 100 videos by now. It’s the only thing that keeps me from losing it right now. I can’t even risk making a joke right now. That’s what I do. I just make jokes.”
Holdren’s attorney asked him if he had a drinking problem to which Holdren said, “No.” Holdren testified he had been diagnosed with PTSD soon after leaving the military.
Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks spoke to Holdren saying, “Let me ask you a question. Did you consider the impact of a video like that, which would be published on the day you entered a plea to a misdemeanor after having a rape third charge reduced to sexual misconduct? Did you consider the impact something like that might have on the victim in the case? Did that even cross your mind?”
“No your honor,” said Holdren
“I didn’t think so,” said Judge Hendricks recessing before his verdict.
When Judge Hendricks reconvened the court, he delivered his verdict saying, “Mr. Holdren entered on a conditional discharge with essentially unsupervised probation. The only condition was he not break the law. Everybody who’s part of the court proceeding has an obligation to respect rules and to not bring disrepute upon the tribunal which decides the case. Unfortunately, when we went through COVID, and I don’t know what happened, rather with Zoom or remote proceedings, the explosion, and I see this a lot, with TikTok reals and videos, it has become fashionable to mock and make fun of. There are a lot of things you can’t make a joke about but it seems to be open season on the institutions that make society work. Mr. Holden was someone who was under investigation for felony sex crimes and his skills and reputable attorney working with an experienced prosecutor negotiated a favorable deal in a plea negotiation because of problems with proof.
“Considering all that Mr. Holdren was given, a favorable resolution, I’m going to believe him that he did this the night before, so knowing he’s going to plead for this tribunal the next day. He makes a video clearly calculated to convey to the public that the order he thought he was gonna be under, the authority of this court meant nothing. It meant nothing and that he ‘dodged a bullet’ and he put that out there like he avoided it, and had some huge success. With his testimony today, he gave no thought to how this would impact the victim in this case. He clearly gave no thought and brought disrepute to this court and the judicial system. Sometimes the evidence is difficult to obtain. It’s hard to present and jurors require more than beyond reasonable doubt to convict someone of a felony sex crime. He (Holdren) took advantage of that situation, not to make his life better, not to move on with his life, or make sure that his family wasn’t embarrassed by further conduct, but to brag about it and he did that.
“What he told me as he came to court that morning, took an oath, and talked about the deal he was making, and the plan he was entering, knowing he was going to mock the proceedings on that day and the video will be uploaded mocking these proceedings, I find that it is clear beyond a reasonable doubt that he intended to convey to members of the public that he was willfully defying the court orders, and intended to bring this tribunal into disrepute. He testified he gave no thought to the impact this would have on the victim in this case.”
Judge Hendricks noted Holdren testified Thursday that he posted the video to the largest number of people for money. “So the notoriety attorney Callaway mentioned was not an unfortunate side effect but was the intended result of this conduct,” said the judge. “He (Holdren) clearly intended to diminish the seriousness of the circumstances that brought him before the court and was indifferent to the further pain that was likely to cause the victim in this case. I find these circumstances are different and more serious than the usual criminal contempt sanction. This is indirect contempt which is why we are having a trial. If somebody just blurted out something, I could punish that without a trial, but here this is more serious than what happens many times when someone has an outburst. It is for this reason a severe sanction is warranted. I find the defendant guilty of Indirect Criminal Contempt and sentence you (Holdren) to 150 days in jail.”
Along with Holdren’s jail sentence, he is ordered to be subject to graduated sanctions imposed by Probation and Parole, avoid injurious or vicious habits, avoid persons or places of disreputable or harmful character, work faithfully at suitable employment as far as possible, undergo drug and alcohol assessment and mental health assessment, and follow the recommendations therein, support dependents and meet other family responsibilities, and remain in the area under supervision unless permitted by the court, and have no contact with the victim in his case. Holdren also cannot utilize social media or consume alcohol or unprescribed medications. An MRT is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.