Local welding artist Rusty Martin created a pair of metal sculptures recently depicting the Jackson-Dickinson Duel. They are now a new permanent feature to Adairville, Ky. Square.
Before Andrew Jackson became the 7th President of the United States in 1829, he killed Charles Dickinson in a duel near Adairville on May 30, 1806.
According to Kentucky History, Dickinson, an attorney from Nashville, Tenn., and Andrew Jackson engaged in a duel on the Jeff Burr farm. The quarrel between the two men began as comments were made by Dickinson about Jackson’s wife, Rachel. Part of the argument also related to Dickinson accusing Jackson of cheating on a horse bet. Rachel’s first husband, Lewis Robards, petitioned for a divorce, accusing Rachel of desertion and living in sin with Jackson. Robards failed to finalize their divorce, but Rachel and Jackson, believing the divorce to be finalized, eloped in 1791. Rachel and Robards divorce was not finalized until September 1793, and Jackson and Rachel remarried in 1794.
After the insult to Rachel and a public statement in which Dickinson called Jackson a worthless scoundrel and coward, Jackson challenged Dickinson to a duel. On May 30, the two men met at Harrison’s Mills. Dickinson’s first bullet hit Jackson in the chest. Jackson’s first shot misfired and, according to the code duello, he should not have been able to refire. Re-cocking his gun, Jackson fired and killed his opponent. Although Jackson’s wound was not fatal, he suffered chronic pain from the wound for the remainder of his life.
Jackson was not prosecuted for murder. The duel had little effect on his successful presidential campaign in 1829. Dickinson is buried at Old City Cemetery in Nashville, Tenn.
Martin is a farmer and craftsman offering a variety of artistic creations using mixed media from woods to metals. You can contact Martin through his business “Rustorations” at 270-847-1996.
