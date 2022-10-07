The annual Thunder On The Square, a finale of a summer-long initiative that raises money for Juvenile Diabetes Research, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Association, was held last weekend in downtown Russellville. There were approximately 200 vehicles at this weekend’s Thunder.
This spectacular wrap-up held Sunday, Oct. 2, is precluded by several Summer Night Cruise-ins within the year thanks to Clay Bilyeu and many of his friends. Thousands of dollars have been raised over the past two decades while allowing a platform for hot rod, motorcycle, and classic car enthusiasts to show off their cool rides. Food, vendors, music, live auctions, and fellowship are all part of this hometown happening. An added bonus to the day is if your entry is selected to win in the many categories offered. You get to take home a unique handmade trophy that comes along with bragging rights.
