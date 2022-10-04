On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Little Mister & Miss Pageant took place at deGraffenreid Auditorium. Forty-nine Children, ages birth-12 competed in the pageant, based on their age category.
Logan County Tourism director Dee Dee Brown served as the chairperson for this event. Lucas Celsor was the event emcee. The 2022 Tobacco Festival Queen, Eva Bouldin, presented the awards to participants. Ruth Ellen’s Flowers provided the stage décor, Mollie Stacey Photography provided photography. Awards were provided by Trophies To Go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.