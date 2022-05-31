Friday, May 13th, Logan County Girl Scout Troop 4003 planted a tree at the Russellville-County Park. The troop holds most of its meetings at the park and thought it would be a good idea to plant the tree, measure it, water it, and watch the tree grow as they meet in the years to come.
Anytime they come to visit the park, the girls can tell their friends and other children playing what they did, and how helpful trees are to our environment.
Any girls interested in joining the Girl Scouts are encouraged to visit the Girl Scout’s website girlscouts.org and register. You can even ask to join Troop 4003 in Logan County. They would love to have you. You can also contact Jessica Hines at 270-881-2662 or Nikki Wagoner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.