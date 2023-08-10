RUSNWS-08-10-23 TRIMBLE CEMETERY

A large tree fell through the middle of a small fenced in area, damaging some of the tombstones.

 PHOTO BY DENISE SHOULDERS

Recent heavy storms in Logan County left a path of damage in their wake. Among the damaged locations is the Trimble Cemetery east of Adairville.

The cemetery is the final resting place for members of the Anderson, Copeland, Davis, Escue, Empson, Felts, Fisher, Freeman, Gore, Grow, Hadden, Harris, Humphrey, Mayes, Murrah, Owen, Rainwater, Rust, Taylor, Violet, Wilkerson, White, and Trimble families with the oldest burial dating to 1848. Many of these families have descendants still in Logan and the surrounding counties.

