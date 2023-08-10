Recent heavy storms in Logan County left a path of damage in their wake. Among the damaged locations is the Trimble Cemetery east of Adairville.
The cemetery is the final resting place for members of the Anderson, Copeland, Davis, Escue, Empson, Felts, Fisher, Freeman, Gore, Grow, Hadden, Harris, Humphrey, Mayes, Murrah, Owen, Rainwater, Rust, Taylor, Violet, Wilkerson, White, and Trimble families with the oldest burial dating to 1848. Many of these families have descendants still in Logan and the surrounding counties.
Darlynn Moore, a descendant of William and Penelope (Ivey) Trimble who are buried here, said, “We need help on getting something done and we’re hoping descendants of these families will help.”
There are several large trees that should be topped and a dead one needs to be safely brought down. Surveying the damage, a large tree split and fell on an old iron fence and broke some of the stones within and outside of its enclosure. Other stones broken, but not from the storm, also need repairing.
If anyone would like to donate to the Trimble Cemetery Fund, there is an account at the Lewisburg Banking Company and donations may be made at any of their locations.
