“Education is essential to change, for education creates both new wants and the ability to satisfy them,” said Henry Steele Commager. Education is a great way to change the trajectory of one’s future, even when the past has been one that you aren’t proud of. Several unlikely residents in two southcentral Kentucky counties have the chance to take advantage of a different future with a better education.

Logan County Jailer Josh Toomey and Simpson County Jailer Eric Vaughn are partnering with the Southcentral Kentucky Career and Technical College (SKYCTC) in Bowling Green to offer residents in their respective facilities the opportunity to begin earning a college education, and they are the first in the state to do so.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.