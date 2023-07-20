“Education is essential to change, for education creates both new wants and the ability to satisfy them,” said Henry Steele Commager. Education is a great way to change the trajectory of one’s future, even when the past has been one that you aren’t proud of. Several unlikely residents in two southcentral Kentucky counties have the chance to take advantage of a different future with a better education.
Logan County Jailer Josh Toomey and Simpson County Jailer Eric Vaughn are partnering with the Southcentral Kentucky Career and Technical College (SKYCTC) in Bowling Green to offer residents in their respective facilities the opportunity to begin earning a college education, and they are the first in the state to do so.
Samantha Mallory, Associate Director of a trio program called SKY Educational Opportunity Centers with SKYCTC, said, “We work with adults interested in returning to college. Part of that takes me to substance abuse recovery centers, jails, and different places to talk about post-secondary opportunities for adults who maybe didn’t start directly out of high school.”
Mallory initially approached the Simpson County Jailer to gauge his interest in discussing post-secondary education during the re-entry process, and, according to Mallory, “He loved the idea of starting classes. Now, we have a new jailer in Logan County who was just as interested in the program.”
Toomey said, “I met Eric Vaughn in December at the jailer’s conference and was paired with him as my mentor and was visiting him in Simpson County about something else. It just so happened that their presentation was that day, and I had heard a little about it but got to hear it firsthand. I was like, ‘That’s awesome. I would love to get more information and start that in the future.’ ”
“Once a resident (inmate) is able to work in the public sector and make a minimum wage, just like you and I, they have a way to pay off restitution and pay child support or court fees they owe. Then, if they want to further their education through SKYCTC when they get out, they have a job, money in their pocket, sources for housing, a vehicle, or whatever they need,” said Vaughn, who continued, “Plus, they have the education to get a good job.”
The first class participants will complete is First Year Experience (FYE), which will help them understand how to access their classes, submit coursework, contact the instructors, and explore different careers. At the Logan County Detention Center, Pamela Fuller, director of programming, will supervise participants since classes will be online. The goal while participants remain incarcerated is “for each one to work on completing general education courses that will go toward any degree they want to study,” said Mallory. This jump start will allow anyone participating to continue their education after release.
The jails select state inmates for the program. Toomey explained, “Right now, we’re offering this to state inmates. They are guaranteed a certain time, and that’s why our jumping-off point is with the state inmates because we know they will be here longer.”
As for county inmates getting the same opportunity, Toomey said, “Eventually, we can look into doing county (inmates.) The problem is, there is no guarantee of how long they will be here. They are waiting on adjudication in court. It could take a few months, or it could take years. But there’s no guarantee they’ll stay. They could be released, transferred to another facility, or have a court case in other counties, affecting that.”
For those interested, an admission process includes completing admission and financial aid applications and obtaining transcripts. Mallory explained, “They will take placement tests to see if they are college ready. If they pass that test, they can enroll in classes.” They can also qualify for financial assistance.
Mallory explains, “Starting with Fall 2023, the Department of Education decided those incarcerated can access Pell Grants if they are in an approved prison education program. Even though it’s called a prison education program, it’s for any facility housing incarcerated people, including jails.” The Department of Corrections must approve the program before the accrediting body for SKYCTC, SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges), approves the program. Finally, the Department of Education application is completed and approved.
Toomey also believes this opportunity will be a moral booster in his facility. “You talk to these guys, and they’ll tell you they would get into trouble when they didn’t have something to do. Everybody’s heard, ‘Idle hands do the devil’s work.’ I’ve had a couple of guys say they did good on the outside when they were busy and working. But when they didn’t have something to do, they’d look for something, and when distracted, they’d listen to the wrong people,” shared the jailer.
“I’m hoping this will influence them to go down a better path and give them an educational foundation to start a new career and a new life,” said Toomey, who added, “Given that opportunity, they can take it and run with it, but they need that encouragement, for sure. Most of them probably didn’t get any encouragement in what they knew as their home life, so we’re trying to give it to them now.
“My job, I feel, is for us to rehabilitate these people. If we can’t teach them something new to give them a new start, they are going to go back to that same lifestyle, and I don’t want them to, but if they do, we’ll work with them and teach them again and try to get them down the right path. If we don’t educate them, they have nothing to fall back on,” shared Toomey.
Mallory said for her, “Many of the people I work with have never applied to college before, never considered college. This allows them to build confidence and feel like ‘I belong in college. I belong in higher education and doing something else with my life.’ Even if they don’t earn a full degree, while they are here, just building that confidence and making them feel like it’s something they can pursue is huge.”
“It’s all about releasing a better person. If you give a person whose been incarcerated for a number of years the tools to succeed, they are tired of being in here, but they don’t know how to stay out of here,” said Vaughn, who added, “When you give them the tools to educate them to do more than sell drugs on the street or steal stuff, they will take that guidance they have worked for and they are less likely to re-offend and come back.”
