The Logan County Sheriff’s Department recently released several reports pertaining to illegal drug activity in the community.
On Thursday, April 22, 2021, at approximately 6:50 p.m., deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sportsman Club Road, Russellville.
According to deputies, the driver, Tiffany Schepper, 44, of Russellville, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Schepper was arrested and transported to the Logan County Detention Center where she is with no registration plates, failure to maintain required insurance, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Thursday, April 22, 2021, at approximately 11.44 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department arrived at 116 E. Gallatin Street at Staggers Manor Apartments to follow up with an eviction notice. A warrant of possession had already been served prior. Due to the court-ordered time given, the subject hadn’t vacated as ordered.
Upon contact with Penny Drew, 55, of Adairville, deputies explained the process once again. While speaking with Drew, deputies observed suspected marijuana and smoking pipes, along with different color powder substances and snorting devices that were later confirmed to be Suboxone and Percocet, both controlled substances. Drew did not have a prescription for any of the substances located.
Drew was arrested and transported to the Logan County Detention Center where she is charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Sunday, April 25, 2021, at approximately 3 p.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department conducted a follow-up investigation at 1705 Deerlick Road, Lewisburg in reference to tips received on an unresolved case. The sheriff’s department had also received information in the past suggesting drug activity was present at this residence.
While speaking with the homeowner, Skyer Post, 31, a female subject was observed attempting to elude law enforcement from the rear of the residence. The female was identified as Rachel Lemley, 29, of Lewisburg. Lemley has outstanding drug warrants through Webster County for her arrest.
Consent to search the residence was give by Post resulting in the discovery of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and a large quantity of drug paraphernalia such as needles, baggies, and scales.
Post, Lemley, and Jeremy Anderson, 23, of Lewisburg, were all arrested and transported to the Logan County Detention Center. All three subjects are charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (heroin), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrested are expected to be made at a later date.
— Staff report
